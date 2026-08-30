On National Sports Day, HP Governor Kavinder Gupta met veteran athletes in Shimla. They discussed boosting sports, infrastructure challenges, and inspiring youth. The Governor announced a Rs 1 lakh grant for sports equipment.

Governor Outlines Vision for Sports Development

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday interacted for the first time with veteran athletes of the state at Lok Bhavan in Shimla.

International and national-level athletes who have brought glory to both the state and the country participated in the event, sharing their experiences and providing valuable suggestions to further encourage sports in the region.

The primary objective of the dialogue was to leverage the expertise of veteran sports personalities, understand the prevailing challenges in the athletic sector, and discuss measures to strengthen sports infrastructure, identify grassroots talent, and inspire the youth toward sports.

Highlighting the pivotal role played by experienced athletes, the Governor emphasised that their contribution extends far beyond their on-field achievements. He noted that their discipline, struggles, experience, and dedication make them natural guides and role models for the younger generation.

He stressed that continuous collective efforts are necessary to expand sports facilities to rural and remote areas so that no talented youth is left behind due to a lack of resources.

Key Concerns Raised by Veteran Athletes

During the discussion, the veteran athletes raised key concerns regarding the shortage of sports grounds and infrastructure in the state, particularly in Shimla due to its unique geographical terrain. They suggested that school playgrounds, wherever feasible, should be made accessible to children and young athletes after school hours. The athletes also urged targeted efforts to strengthen traditional and established sports in Himachal--such as hockey, athletics, and volleyball--while placing special emphasis on player fitness, endurance, and the optimal utilisation of high-altitude training centres.

Leveraging Sports for Youth Engagement

Furthermore, the participants appreciated the central government's initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing schemes like Khelo India, Fit India, and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for fostering grassroots talent and delivering better training facilities.

Addressing growing concerns over sedentary lifestyles and excessive screen time among today's youth, Governor Gupta stated that connecting young people with sports and physical activities is the need of the hour. He emphasised that sports not only keep the youth physically fit but also build mental strength, discipline, and a positive outlook.

Pointing to the growing menace of drug addiction, the Governor remarked that sports can play a decisive role in steering youth away from substance abuse by engaging them in healthy, constructive pursuits.

Focus on Women's Participation

He also laid strong emphasis on ensuring maximum participation of women in sports, citing national icons like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Sania Mirza, alongside Himachal's own Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, and Renuka Singh Thakur as inspirations. He reaffirmed that women must be provided equal opportunities, encouragement, and necessary facilities to excel in athletic endeavours.

A Call for Collective Action and Support

Addressing the assembly directly, Governor Kavinder Gupta remarked. "You have elevated the pride of Himachal Pradesh and the nation with your performance. Today, your experience is equally crucial in shaping the future of our young athletes. I will take the initiative, but only with your active cooperation and guidance can we ensure that talent is not constrained by a lack of opportunities and facilities."

He added, "Our goal should be to make sports a lifestyle for the youth. A healthy and disciplined young generation will not only elevate Himachal Pradesh's sports achievements but also contribute to building a strong, healthy, and developed India."

To support ongoing athletic development, Governor Gupta announced a financial grant of Rs 1 lakh for the procurement of sports equipment. He requested the veteran athletes to submit detailed suggestions focusing on improving sports infrastructure, enhancing training setups, and strengthening grassroots sports throughout Himachal Pradesh.

Athletes Welcome Governor's Initiative

Expressing their appreciation for this inaugural interactive session hosted by the Governor, the veteran athletes described the initiative as a significant step toward advancing sports development in the state and passing down invaluable institutional knowledge to the next generation.