Argentina star Julian Alvarez rejoined Atletico Madrid's training after an illness, just two days before the transfer window closes. The striker, who was linked to Barcelona, is now back with the squad and aims to be available for the next La Liga match.

Argentina star Julian Alvarez has rejoined Atletico Madrid's training on Sunday after battling illness for a couple of days, with the development coming two days before the transfer window shuts down, during which the striker was linked to Barcelona. Spanish newspaper Marca, as quoted by Goal.com, reported that the striker joined the squad after being away for two days due to illness, having previously done two individual training sessions. Alvarez was not with his teammates since their clash against Villarreal at Riyadh Air Metropolitano and on Friday, he started training individually.

Atletico Eager for Full Return

Atletico does not want to waste anytime in getting their star player back up to speed if he stays with the club beyond the summer transfer. The team's sporting director Mateo Alemany made it clear ahead of the match against Sevilla (which concluded in 3-1 win on Saturday) that, "We hope he rejoins the group quickly and that he is available for the next match in La Liga."

Training Session Details

Alvarez was among the first to arrive at Atletico's sports city and got attention from his teammates Cristian Romero and Juan Musso, who also play for Argentina with him. He was also praised by technical staff during a training match against club's academy players.

Diego Simeone's training session was missed by the starters after the win over Sevilla as they opted for gym, while Norway forward Alexander Sorloth was also absent, still recovering from the injury that kept him out of the opening matches.