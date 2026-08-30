PM Modi highlighted sports as a key area of India-Uzbekistan cooperation during his state visit, citing the upcoming World Chess Championship between India's D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov as a major event for the two nations.

Sports: A New Dimension in Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted sports as an emerging area of cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, pointing to the upcoming World Chess Championship clash between reigning champion D Gukesh and Uzbek Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov and saying traditional sports such as Kurash and Kabaddi would bring "new energy" to the sporting partnership between the two countries. PM Modi was speaking at a joint press conference during his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.

"Sports are also emerging as a significant dimension of our cooperation. Last year, the 20-year-old Uzbek Grandmaster Sindarov won the World Cup in Goa (from October to November last year). Now, in November, he is set to face India's 20-year-old chess champion, Gukesh. When these two young stars face each other across the chessboard, the eyes of the entire world will undoubtedly be upon the match," PM Modi said.

The upcoming world title clash will bring together two of the youngest stars in international chess. Sindarov secured his place in the championship match in April after winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament in the Open section. He remained unbeaten in the tournament and sealed the title with a draw against Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the 13th round.

Gukesh, meanwhile, became the youngest-ever world chess champion in December 2024 when he defeated China's Ding Liren in Singapore at the age of 18. The World Chess Championship is scheduled to be held in Switzerland from November 24 to December 12 this year.

PM Modi also extended his best wishes to Uzbekistan as Samarkand prepares to host the Chess Olympiad from September 15. He said the two countries could further deepen their sporting ties through their traditional sports. "I also extend my best wishes for the Chess Olympiad taking place in Samarkand next month. In the future, traditional sports like Kurash and Kabaddi will infuse new energy into our sporting partnership," he added.

Kurash, a traditional Uzbek form of wrestling, and Kabaddi, a traditional Indian team sport, have emerged as sporting links between the two countries, adding a cultural dimension to their growing engagement.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when they signed a protocol establishing diplomatic ties in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty after its independence.

The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, and the partnership has since been supported by institutional mechanisms at the political and official levels for regular engagement.

PM Modi's current two-day state visit, from August 29 to August 31, is his first visit to Uzbekistan since 2015. He also travelled to the country in 2016 and 2022 to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits.

The bilateral relationship has also seen high-level exchanges, including Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

Following his visit to Tashkent, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organisation. (ANI)