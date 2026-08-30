Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is set to represent Surrey in the Division One County Championship. The move is aimed at gaining quality game time ahead of India's Test series against New Zealand in November.

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is set to represent Surrey in the Division One County Championship fixtures from next week onwards, with an eye on two Tests against New Zealand away from home in November. As per Cricinfo, Nabi could feature in three County Championship games ahead of the NZ Tests.

He was a replacement for superstar pacer Jasprit Bumrah for two Tests against Sri Lanka, but did not get a match as India fielded Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj ahead of him. The J&K pace star received all the required work visa clearances on Saturday and left by boarding the first available flight and is expected to debut against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday.

Upcoming Fixtures and Schedule

The seamer is expected to return back to India in time for India A's four-day fixtures against Australia A starting from September 22. Meanwhile, the J&K selectors will have to hear from national selectors before picking their side for the Irani Cup, which will take place from October 1-5 in Srinagar and pit the Ranji champions against the Rest of India side. The second India A vs Australia A clash will clash with Irani Cup, the selectors will balance the squads, with Nabi expected to play for one of the teams.

However, with both Tests against NZ scheduled during early summer in New Zealand, the Team India management feels that the pacer would get quality game time in similar conditions in UK. Nabi played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.

Ranji Trophy Heroics and IPL Stint

The 29-year-old Nabi claimed 60 wickets for his side in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which helped Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever domestic title. He recorded these wickets over 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 12.56, including seven five-wicket hauls, becoming the tournament's top wicket-taker.

After his domestic heroics, he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore in the 2026 IPL auction, featuring in five games but failing to pick up any wickets, leaking runs at an economy of 11.46.

Surrey's Indian Connection

Surrey has had several Indian players wearing its colours, with Sai Sudharsan having short stints in 2023 and 2024 and then Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror being signed for six matches earlier this month. Also, Indian spinner Rahul Chahar is contracted to the club. (ANI)