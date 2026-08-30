SA pacer Kagiso Rabada will miss the three-match ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury. He is now in a race against time to regain fitness for the upcoming three-Test series between the countries, which begins on October 9.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of South Africa's three-match ODI series against Australia and is now racing against time to recover in time for the three-Test series between both countries, which begins on October 9, according to Cricinfo.

The ODI series is set to kick off on September 24 in Durban with the third match scheduled for September 30 at Potchefstroom. Rabada sustained a hamstring injury over a week ago and has just under six weeks to regain full fitness ahead of the first Test of a busy home summer that features eight Tests.

Rabada ruled out with hamstring injury

According to the Cricinfo report, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not revealed the specifics of Rabada's injury but confirmed that the fast bowler will be sidelined for at least the next four-and-a-half weeks. He is also not part of the current T20I squad touring Namibia for a tri-series and three ODIs.

CSA provides injury update

"Kagiso Rabada is currently progressing through the early stages of his rehabilitation from a right hamstring injury under the close supervision of the Cricket South Africa medical team," CSA said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

The CSA said Rabada's participation in the Test series will depend on his recovery and rehabilitation. "He will miss the three-match One-Day International series against Australia, scheduled from 24-30 September. His availability for the three-match Test series against Australia will depend on how he progresses through his rehabilitation, with a decision on his selection to be made closer to the series," the CSA said further.

South Africa bounce back in Namibia tri-series

Coming to the ongoing tri-series in Namibia, South Africa bounced back from their opening defeat to Namibia with a dominant seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Saturday. Zimbabwe posted 144/8 after a strong start from Brian Bennett (34) and Ben Curran (24). However, South Africa's bowlers triggered a middle-order collapse, with Duan Jansen taking 3/45 and Prenelan Subrayen claiming 2/27. Cameo of 30 off 13 balls from Tadiwanashe Marumani helped Zimbabwe reach a competitive total.

In reply, South Africa chased down the target in just 13.4 overs on riding on the back of Dewald Brevis, who smashed 75 off 32 balls, including seven fours and six sixes, following up his unbeaten 75 against Namibia. He also earned Player of the Match. Openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius (22) and Jordan Hermann (20) provided a solid start. The victory revived South Africa's campaign after their opening loss, while Zimbabwe will next face hosts Namibia. (ANI)