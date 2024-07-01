Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Javelin star Neeraj Chopra opts out of Paris Diamond League due to adductor injury: Report

    Neeraj Chopra has reportedly decided to skip this Sunday's Paris Diamond League due to an adductor niggle that has been bothering him for the past few months.

    Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has decided to skip this Sunday's Paris Diamond League due to an adductor niggle that has been bothering him for the past few months, as per a report. In an interview with 'ESPN', Chopra mentioned that he is concentrating on training and strengthening his blocking leg.

    "I need to strengthen my blocking leg when I throw because that's when my groin gets pulled. We're working on that to see how we can reduce the impact on the groin and control the pressure on it," he said, explaining the issue for which he will consult "different doctors" after the Paris Games.

    "I could have competed in more events for sure and that was the plan. But I have realised that my health is paramount, that comes first. Even if I feel the slightest discomfort or like I am pushing myself too much in training, I've learnt to pause for a bit," he added.

    The block phase is a crucial maneuver, where the pace generated by the run-up is transferred to the hip and then to the throwing arm before the javelin is launched.

    Chopra, who led the field at last month's Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, with a throw of 85.97 meters, stated that he has grown wiser over the years. He no longer puts himself at risk to fulfill commitments as he did before winning his Olympic gold.

    "Back then, if I had an entry in a competition, I would definitely go and compete no matter what happened. But now with more experience, I am better placed to make correct decisions," he said.

    "I was happy with my performance in Turku, but I felt there was more work to do. I was slow on the runway compared to my normal speed. I want that speed back and for that, I need proper confidence that I am fully fit and that my groin is fit. I want to feel confident when I run on the runway," he pointed out.

