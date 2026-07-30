The PGTI J&K Open 2026 is set for Aug 2-7 at the Royal Springs Golf Course. Golfers and organisers are excited about the tournament, praising the Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed course and the opportunity to promote tourism in the region.

The PGTI J&K Open 2026 is set to be held from August 2 to 7 at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Jammu and Kashmir, with golfers and organisers expressing excitement over the tournament and the opportunity to promote the region's tourism.

World-Class Golf Course Awaits Professionals

CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Amandeep Johl praised the golf course, saying it was designed by internationally renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. "I think Robert Trent Jones Jr. is one of the world's top golf course architects. Royal Springs Golf Course in Jammu and Kashmir was designed by him, and he's an internationally renowned architect. I think all the professionals on the DP World PGT are looking forward to playing there," Johl told ANI.

J&K Tourism Department Makes Arrangements

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Director of Tourism Rashid Raina said the tourism department was excited and proud to host the Open Championship and had made arrangements for the event. "We are very excited, and we are very proud to host this Open Championship that's going to be held from 2nd of August till 7th of August. Government of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the tourism department, we have made all sorts of arrangements whatever was asked by DP World and PGTI because they are the main organisers of the event," Raina told ANI.

Golfers Look Forward to Unique Experience

Indian golfer Amardeep Malik, who has played at the course before, highlighted its distinctive setting and the variety of fruits available around the fairways. "I've been there before, and I'm now one of the senior players on tour. So I'm probably one of the players who's telling Saptak to enjoy and play the golf course purely because it's one of the unique golf courses where you can just walk on the fairways and pluck apples from the side of the fairways and eat. There are multiple kinds of fruits on the golf course. And it's a sight that is not very common, especially as a golfer, because there are not many golf courses in the world that provide that. So that's something we're looking forward to," Malik told ANI.

For Indian golfer Saptak Talwar, the tournament will also mark his first visit to Kashmir. He said he was excited to experience the region's golf, cuisine and culture. "I'm very excited. I've heard great things from my fellow players who have been there in the previous editions. My first time in Kashmir, I'm excited to play golf, and I'm more of a foodie. So I'm excited to try the cuisine and the culture over there as well," Talwar told ANI. (ANI)