Former cricketer Irfan Pathan called Raksha Bandhan his 'favourite' festival, celebrating the 'irreplaceable bond' between siblings. PM Modi, Amit Shah, and President Droupadi Murmu also extended their heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Irfan Pathan calls Raksha Bandhan 'favourite festival'

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared warm Raksha Bandhan wishes with everyone, saying that the festival has always been "one of his favourites" because of how it celebrates and "irreplaceable bond" of a brother and sister.

Posting on X, Pathan extended his Raksha Bandhan wishes to all, saying that the relationship of a brother and a sister is filled with "love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and, above all, a promise to always stand by each other".

"Raksha Bandhan has always been my favourite and one of the most beautiful festivals because it celebrates a bond that is truly irreplaceable, the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a relationship filled with love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and, above all, a promise to always stand by each other. Wishing all brothers and sisters a very Happy Raksha Bandhan. May this beautiful bond always remain strong, blessed and unbreakable," posted Pathan on X.

Raksha Bandhan has always been my favourite and one of the most beautiful festivals because it celebrates a bond that is truly irreplaceable,the bond between a brother and a sister. It is a relationship filled with love, endless memories, laughter, fights, teasing, support and,… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 28, 2026

Leaders extend greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayed for happiness, prosperity and success in everyone's lives.

In a post on X, PM said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish."

President Murmu on the 'sacred bond' of Rakhi

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to all citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

The President stated that the festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of Indian culture and tradition since ancient times. She said that the rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith, has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'.

According to the President's Secretariat, Murmu said, "On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad. The festival of Raksha Bandhan has been an integral part of our culture and tradition since ancient times. The rakhi thread, tied around the wrist with faith, has been regarded as a sacred bond of protection, known as 'Raksha Bandhan'. In many shlokas and mantras, we find the words "Rakshe, Ma Chala, Ma Chala". These words express the imploration, "May this bond of protection continue forever".

The President stated that the festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation."

"Raksha Bandhan has become popular as a social festival in which sisters tie a Rakhi on the wrists of brothers and their siblings. This symbolises the feelings of warmth, respect and mutual responsibility not only between brothers and sisters but also among siblings, families, friends and society. This festival reminds us that every relationship rests on the pillars of trust, sensitivity and mutual cooperation. On this auspicious occasion, let us pledge to strengthen the bonds amongst our families and our communities. Let us march forward with this spirit towards a Viksit Bharat," the President added.

(ANI)