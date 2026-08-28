After a drawn Test against Sri Lanka, Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant shared their 'battle scars' on social media. Sonal Dinusha's twin centuries denied India a clean sweep and an improved position in the WTC table.

After a draw against Sri Lanka at Colombo in the second Test, which saw India being denied a clean sweep, batters Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant shared some battle scars after grinding it hard in testing conditions, with Sonal Dinusha tiring out Indian bowlers and fielders with his twin centuries.

Dinusha clean-swept India's hopes of a clean sweep and an improved position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table as India were forced to settle for a draw, with the Lankan Lions fighting really hard after facing a follow-on and keeping Team India on what looked like an endless leather hunt for four days of the Test match. Other than some rain interruptions and the conclusion of day's play, there were not many opportunities for Indian players to rest their legs and touch their bats again in the second innings.

Padikkal's 'Player of the Series' Performance

Padikkal, who hit two centuries in the series to get the 'Player of the Series' award and sealed his spot at number three in absence of an injured Sai Sudharsan, was left with a "tattoo" on his back of his name and jersey number after fielding for hours everyday under testing weather conditions. He shared this "tattoo" on his Instagram handle along with other memorable moments from the series. Padikkal was India's top run-getter with 328 runs in three innings at an average of 109.33, with two centuries and a best score of 117. Now in four Tests and six innings, he has made 418 runs at an average of 69.66, including two centuries and a fifty.

Pant's Shoulder Injury

Pant, who was hit on his shoulder, also shared a glimpse of the "little souvenir" on his Instagram: a picture of the injury on his right shoulder, which left him on the bench, and Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets. Pant was the fifth-highest run-getter in the series, with 168 runs in three innings at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of over 76, with two fifties and best score of 66.

Match Recap

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first, with centuries from Padikkal (117 in 193 balls, with 12 fours), Dhruv Jurel (115* in 177 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and half-centuries from Rishabh Pant (63 in 89 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Gill (50 in 108 balls, with six fours) taking India to 503/9, with Asitha Fernando taking four-fer.

In their first innings, SL was skittled out for 290, with Dinusha's second century (103 in 162 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and a fine 80 from Pasindu Sooriyabandara (in 133 balls, with nine fours) standing out. Prasidh Krishna and Suthar were among the wickets for India with three each.

During the follow-on, India had SL down for 218/6, but a 112-run stand between Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha (46 in 150 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Sri Lanka towards a sizeable lead. Dinusha (133* in 264 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) reached his third ton of the series, with the resistance from lower order, who soaked in deliveries to support him. SL ended at 429/9, drawing the Test.