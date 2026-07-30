Indian golfers Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu remained in the top-10 after the second round of the Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open. Ceerat is sixth and Guntas seventh, keeping them in title contention. The Indian team is placed third.

Ceerat Kang and Guntas Kaur Sandhu, part of the two-member Indian team sent by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), kept themselves in title contention by remaining inside the top-10 after the second round of the coveted Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open here on Tuesday.

In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of four-over 292, trailing leaders Malaysia by four strokes, according to a release.

Player Standings

While Panchkula's Ceerat carded a one-under 71 for an overall one-over 145 to end Day 2 in solo sixth position at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, Chandigarh girl Guntas posted a two-over 74 to lie joint seventh.

Malaysia's Amberly Zaira Binti Zamra set the course ablaze with a five-under 67 to capture the overall lead at two-under 142.

A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries, including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore, are competing in the event.

Round 2 Performance

Ceerat, 19, began her second round with a bang, sinking three birdies on her front nine but bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes pegged her back.

Guntas, 15, on the other hand, had a topsy-turvy round with three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and one birdie and two bogeys on the back nine for a two-over 74.

Tournament Background

The tournament, in its 40th edition, was staged at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, having a course rating of 72.1 and a slope rating of 122. Around 40 amateur golfers from 20 countries will compete in the three-round event, with individual winners decided after 54 holes, while the champion team will be decided after 36 holes with the combined score of the two golfers.

Guntas posted 13 top-10 finishes, including four victories from 20 starts on the IGU amateur circuit. The 15-year-old won the IGU Eastern India Ladies, IGU Southern India Ladies, IGU Maharashtra Ladies and IGU West Bengal Ladies in the 2025-26 season. (ANI)