India defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the second T20I to clinch the series with a 2-0 lead. Captain Shreyas Iyer hailed the comprehensive victory and hinted at giving chances to other players in the final match of the series.

India captain Shreyas Iyer hailed his side’s comprehensive seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the second T20I, while suggesting that the team could make changes in the last match of the series to give other players an opportunity to get match practice.

India Seal Series with Dominant Win

India produced a dominant performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday to chase down Afghanistan’s target of 160 in just 14.5 overs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After opting to bowl, India restricted Afghanistan to 159/8, with Nitish Kumar Reddy starring with 3/24 and Arshdeep Singh taking two wickets. Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 37, while Rashid Khan hit 28 off 16 balls. India then chased down 160 in just 14.5 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 57 off 22 balls, and Abhishek Sharma scored 39 off 19 as India raced to 82 in the powerplay. Rashid Khan claimed all three Indian wickets, including those of Samson, Abhishek and Shreyas Iyer, but Ishan Kishan (38*) and Tilak Varma (15*) completed the chase comfortably.

'Will Give a Chance to the Guys Sitting Out'

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said the team was looking for a comprehensive performance after the previous game and was pleased with the way the players responded. With India having already sealed the series, Iyer indicated that the third T20I could provide an opportunity for players who have been sitting out to get some game time. "Looking at the last match and coming into this one, we were demanding a comprehensive win and today was a good one. The journey is always going to be a rollercoaster, and you have to be in equilibrium as much as possible. The more you embrace the situation, the better it gets. [Changes in the third T20I] Definitely, we want all of them to get used to the wicket and get some practice, so will be a good opportunity to give a chance to the guys sitting out," Iyer said.

Player of the Match Nitish Reddy on His Performance

Reddy won the Player of the Match award for his impressive three-wicket haul in the first innings. He said he is currently feeling good physically and credited his work at the Centre of Excellence (COE).

Reddy added that he has always aspired to become a great all-rounder and has worked on developing extra pace, while stressing the importance of self-belief. "[Body] feels good. Right now I feel at a good level. We've done some great work at the COE, and I feel good. I always wanted to be a great all-rounder, and for that I needed that extra pace, which I am getting. It's all about believing in yourself, and it's a funny game. Anything can change at any moment," he said. (ANI)