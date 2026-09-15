Matt Renshaw's maiden ODI century (109) and Nathan Ellis's five-wicket haul (5/31) were instrumental in Australia's 59-run win over Zimbabwe in the opening ODI. Australia posted 294/8 before bowling out the hosts for 235.

Matt Renshaw's maiden ODI century and Nathan Ellis' five-wicket haul helped Australia secure a 59-run victory over Zimbabwe in the opening match of the three-game ODI series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Renshaw's Century Anchors Australian Innings

After being asked to bat first, Australia posted a competitive total of 294/8 in their allotted 50 overs, with Renshaw playing a match-defining knock of 109 runs. The left-handed batter anchored the innings and guided Australia through crucial phases before accelerating towards the end. Renshaw's century marked Australia's first ODI hundred against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke's unbeaten 105 in Harare in 2004. His knock also became the first ODI century by an Australian batter batting at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell's 201-run innings against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Cooper Connolly provided valuable support with a well-made 51, while Alex Carey also contributed to Australia's total as the visitors maintained momentum throughout the innings. For Zimbabwe, Newman Nyamhuri was the standout performer with the ball, claiming five wickets for 62 runs. He became only the second Zimbabwean bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Australia in men's ODIs.

Ellis's Five-For Halts Zimbabwe's Chase

Chasing 295 for victory, Zimbabwe struggled to build partnerships and were eventually bowled out for 235 in 45.1 overs. The hosts found some stability through Craig Ervine and captain Sikandar Raza, who stitched together a 98-run partnership. Ervine scored 59 runs, while Raza contributed 57, but their efforts were not enough to take Zimbabwe over the line as Australia's bowling attack kept the pressure on.

Nathan Ellis was the chief architect of Australia's defence, producing an impressive spell of 5/31. The pacer picked up key wickets at crucial moments and restricted Zimbabwe's chase, ensuring a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Australia Secures 1-0 Lead

The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The remaining two matches are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on September 18 and September 20. Australia will look to continue their momentum in the second ODI, while Zimbabwe will aim to bounce back and level the series.

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