Sprinter Harita Bhadra clocked 11.22s to become the second-fastest Indian woman in the 100m final at the Indian Athletics Series. The win has boosted her confidence for the Asian Games. Animesh Kujur won the men’s 100m title at the same event.

Harita Bhadra's Record-Breaking Sprint

Sprinter Harita Bhadra became the second-fastest Indian woman ever after storming to victory in the 100m final at the Indian Athletics Series Final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Bhadra expressed happiness with her winning performance and timing in the 100m, saying the result had boosted her confidence ahead of the Asian Games. She believes her improved speed will benefit her in the 200m and is looking forward to competing with confidence and enjoying the experience.

“I’m very happy with the timing. Honestly, I knew I had it in me. This race was just about enjoying myself, and that allowed me to run freely," she told the reporters.

“This is definitely a very positive boost for me going into the Asian Games because I know my speed has improved, and that should reflect in the 200m as well. I’m very happy with where I am right now. I feel the 200m at the Asian Games should be fun because I’ve put in my best work in training, and I feel that is now showing on the track. So, it’s just about going out there and having fun," she added. The 23-year-old sprinter from Maharashtra entered the race with a personal best of 11.46 seconds, set at the World Athletics Silver Level Continental Tour meet in Bhubaneswar in August. Running in Lane 6, she shattered that mark by clocking an impressive 11.22 seconds.

Animesh Kujur Clinches Men's 100m Title

Odisha sprinter Animesh Kujur produced a strong performance to clinch the men’s 100m title at the Indian Athletics Final Series, clocking 10.21 seconds with a favourable wind reading of 1.7 m/s. He finished 0.11 seconds ahead of national record holder Gurindervir Singh, while the battle for silver went down to the wire, with Gurindervir edging Rushiprasad Desai by just 0.01 seconds.

Gurindervir Singh's Learning Experience

Singh shrugged off his second-place finish, describing the race as a valuable learning experience ahead of the Asian Games. He said his focus was on identifying areas for improvement and becoming more reactive and focused so he could be better prepared for the bigger challenge at the Games. “It’s all about learning and gaining experience. I’m not really worried about this race; my main focus is the Asian Games. I can afford to make a mistake here, but I can’t afford to make one at the Asian Games. So, I’m taking this as a learning experience—understanding what I can do better and how I can improve. Hopefully, next time I’ll be more reactive, more focused, and better prepared," Singh told the reporters. (ANI)