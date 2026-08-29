On National Sports Day, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged youth to make sports an integral part of their lives. EAM S Jaishankar also highlighted the need to encourage and nurture India's young sporting talent.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and urged the country's youth to make sports and fitness an integral part of their lives on National Sports Day. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of sports and physical fitness while extending his greetings on the occasion. "Heartfelt salutations to the great athlete Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. On this National Sports Day, I urge the youth of my country to make sports and fitness an integral part of their lives," Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

'If the individual is fit, the society will be fit'

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mandaviya called upon people across the country to take part in sports activities, whether on streets, fields or stadiums, and emphasised the importance of fitness for building a healthy society and nation. "On the occasion of Major Dhyan Chand's birthday and National Sports Day, we have called upon the entire country to spend an hour on the playground. We should move away from screens and go to the playground, whether it's a street, a field, or a stadium. If we play, then, as the Prime Minister has said, our personality will blossom. And therefore, let's go to the playground for an hour and keep ourselves fit. If the individual is fit, the society will be fit," Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told ANI.

He said a fit society would contribute to a healthy nation and help India achieve the goal of becoming a developed country. "If the society is fit, the nation will be healthy, and only a healthy nation can become a prosperous nation that can achieve Modi ji's goal of a Developed India. So, let's, on the occasion of National Sports Day today, take a vow; let's all resolve that we will spend an hour every day on the playground and keep ourselves fit," he added.

Jaishankar on nurturing young sporting talent

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also highlighted the need to encourage and nurture India's young sporting talent, saying the country's youth have tremendous potential. Jaishankar said this after interacting with 60 budding squash players at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Andrews Ganj in the national capital.

"India's youth has tremendous talent and potential. It is imperative that we encourage and nurture it, particularly in sports. A special delight to interact with 60 budding squash players at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Andrews Ganj. Squash will be an Olympic sport from 2028. The success of Anahat Singh serves as a great inspiration," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also highlighted his association with a squash talent development project and expressed confidence that young Indian players would bring laurels to the country. "Has been personally satisfying to support this squash talent development project, along with Bharti Enterprises Limited. Look forward to our young boys and girls making India proud," the External Affairs Minister added.

Jaishankar's remarks came on National Sports Day, observed every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The day is aimed at promoting sports and fitness among people, particularly the youth. (ANI)