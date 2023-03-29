Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Wish this craziness never ends' - Lionel Messi after netting 100th international goal for Argentina

    Argentina continued its flawless winning streak post-FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph as it hammered Curacao 7-0 on Tuesday. The game saw Lionel Messi scoring a hat-trick, surpassing the 100 international goals mark.

    football Wish this craziness never ends - Lionel Messi after netting 100th international goal for Argentina, twitter pleased-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Reigning world champion Argentina appears to be going through a purple patch, as it is on an eight-contest winning streak since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As for its post-World Cup commitments, it continued its flawless streak, drubbing Panama 2-0, where superstar striker-cum-skipper Lionel Messi punched in his 99th international goal and 800th career goal.

    On Tuesday, it was up against Curacao, which saw La Albiceleste thrash the side 7-0, with Messi striking a hat-trick as he went past the 100 international goals mark. Consequently, he holds the most international goals by an Argentinian and the most caps (173) records.

    ALSO READ: Fight for your dreams, says Argentina's Messi after life-size statue unveiled at CONMEBOL museum

    As for Messi's current 100th international goal, he has become only the third lad after Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Ali Daei (109) to do so, while he looks set to surpass the latter. Notably, the Argentine is also the only world champion to have scored 100 international goals. He was presented with a plaque by Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia to celebrate the occasion.

    Messi took to his Instagram handle following the feat and documented, "What a nice way to close these dates, impressive today all the people in Santiago del Estero. I wish we can continue to share many moments like these and that this craziness never ends!!!"

    ALSO READ: Pochettino to Enrique - 5 contenders to replace Conte at Tottenham Hotspur

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

    In the meantime, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni cited (via FotMob), "As for Lionel Messi, I want him to be on the pitch and be happy. These days were different to the previous friendlies because the players were allowed to be with their people. We felt they wanted to contact the outside, making preparing for these two games difficult. But, in the end, we got them through by playing with intensity."

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success snt

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana geared up to captain KKR; says banking on man management for success

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title snt

    IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis - Will Markram guide Orange Army to 2nd title?

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis - Archer in, Bumrah out as 'Paltan' look for turnaround

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Riyan Parag lauds 'finisher' Dhoni; says nobody comes close to CSK icon

    Good news for cricket fans in Noida! 35,000 seater international stadium to come up soon snt

    Good news for cricket fans in Noida! 35,000 seater international stadium to come up soon

    Recent Stories

    Stop playing victim card'- Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for her statement on leaving Bollywood RBA

    'Stop playing victim card'- Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for her statement on leaving Bollywood

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs claims Goldman Sachs report read details gcw

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs, claims Goldman Sachs report

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission to announce poll schedule today gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne' RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne'

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon