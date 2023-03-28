Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fight for your dreams, says Argentina's Messi after life-size statue unveiled at CONMEBOL museum

    Lionel Messi emulated the late Diego Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December.

    football Fight for your dreams says Argentina Lionel Messi after life-size statue unveiled at CONMEBOL museum snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    Lionel Messi emerged from Diego Maradona's shadow by leading Argentina to World Cup success last year in Qatar. At the South American federation museum, a statue of the legendary forward will now stand next to that of the Brazilian legend Pele and his predecessor.

    Before the Copa Libertadores draw on Monday, Messi posed next to the life-size statue at an unveiling event at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, while clutching a replica of the World Cup trophy. 

    By leading Argentina to their first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar in December, the 35-year-old paid tribute to the late Maradona.

    "I had never dreamed or thought about this," Messi said. "My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, to do what I always loved in this life."

    "I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory. I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is," the Paris Saint-Germain star added.

    Also read: WATCH Messi mania: Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina; here's how he reacted

    Along with receiving tiny versions of their 2021 World Cup and Copa America trophies, Argentina's players and coach Lionel Scaloni also received those awards.

    Two days after Messi scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 friendly victory over Panama, the Argentina Football Association renamed the national team's practise facility after him on Saturday.

    If Messi scores in Tuesday's friendly against Curacao, he will have scored 99 goals for Argentina, making him the first player to reach the century mark.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, tickets, performers, where to watch and more snt

    IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, tickets, performers, where to watch and more

    Indian football team aims to go all out versus Kyrgyz Republic in Tri-Nation title decider-ayh

    Indian football team aims to go all out versus Kyrgyz Republic in Tri-Nation title decider

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games; here's why snt

    IPL 2023: Not De Kock, but Hooda or Mayers likely to open with KL Rahul in LSG's first two games

    Indian Taekwondo Premier League launched; know 12 teams to participate in inaugural edition-ayh

    Indian Taekwondo Premier League launched; know 12 teams to participate in inaugural edition

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named KKR captain in place of injured Shreyas Iyer snt

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana named KKR captain in place of injured Shreyas Iyer

    Recent Stories

    Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    Russian oil supplies to 'friendly' India have increased 22 times

    Atiq Ahmed, two others sentence to life imprisonment in Umesh Pal case AJR

    BREAKING: Atiq Ahmed, two others sentence to life imprisonment in Umesh Pal case

    Rs 8 30 lakh lost while shopping online How 70 year old woman towel buying spree went south gcw

    Rs 8.30 lakh lost while shopping online: How 70-year-old woman's towel-buying spree went south

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023

    SBI Credit Card Charges: New Changes to Know About in March 2023

    From a Salem village to being AIADMK's boss, a look at Edappadi Palaniswami's political journey AJR

    From a Salem village to being AIADMK's boss, a look at Edappadi Palaniswami's political journey

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon