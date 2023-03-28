Fight for your dreams, says Argentina's Messi after life-size statue unveiled at CONMEBOL museum

Lionel Messi emulated the late Diego Maradona by leading Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar in December.

Lionel Messi emerged from Diego Maradona's shadow by leading Argentina to World Cup success last year in Qatar. At the South American federation museum, a statue of the legendary forward will now stand next to that of the Brazilian legend Pele and his predecessor.

Before the Copa Libertadores draw on Monday, Messi posed next to the life-size statue at an unveiling event at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, while clutching a replica of the World Cup trophy.

By leading Argentina to their first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar in December, the 35-year-old paid tribute to the late Maradona.

"I had never dreamed or thought about this," Messi said. "My dream was to enjoy what I liked when I was little, to be a professional soccer player, to do what I always loved in this life."

"I had a very long road, many decisions and defeats, but I always looked ahead and wanted to go for a triumph, for a victory. I think that is the most important thing, to fight for your dreams, that everything is possible and to enjoy the game, which is the most beautiful thing there is," the Paris Saint-Germain star added.

Along with receiving tiny versions of their 2021 World Cup and Copa America trophies, Argentina's players and coach Lionel Scaloni also received those awards.

Two days after Messi scored his 800th career goal in a 2-0 friendly victory over Panama, the Argentina Football Association renamed the national team's practise facility after him on Saturday.

If Messi scores in Tuesday's friendly against Curacao, he will have scored 99 goals for Argentina, making him the first player to reach the century mark.