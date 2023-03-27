Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pochettino to Enrique: 5 contenders to replace Conte at Tottenham Hotspur

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur is seeking a new full-time manager, with Antonio Conte parting ways. On the same note, we present the five ideal candidates to replace him.

    English giants Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte nearly a week after his explosive press conference, where he blasted some club players and labelled them "selfish". While Cristian Stellini has taken over the managerial role on an interim basis until the end of the season, the hunt for a new full-time boss has already begun, as we present the five ideal replacement choices for the Italian.

    Mauricio Pochettino
    The Argentine coach was one of the most successful ones for Spurs in recent years, helping them finish as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) runner-up four seasons back. While he has admitted that he has unfinished business in London, the uncertainty surrounding the Real Madrid managerial role and his interest in it could be a stumbling block for Tottenham.

    ALSO READ: LIONEL MESSI'S BARCELONA RETURN - CATALAN PRESIDENT PERE ARAGONES MAKES BOLD CLAIM AMID RUMOURS

    Roberto De Zerbi
    The reigning Brighton and Hove Albion coach continues to do a great job with the club following Graham Potter's departure to join Chelsea. However, Spurs have their eyes firmly set on him and, given the prospect of working with top players, could lure him to London.

    Ryan Mason
    He is currently the assistant coach for Tottenham, having previously worked as the club's interim boss in 2021 after José Mourinho's sacking. While his former stint was average, he has a good rapport with the club players. Also, he attracted high acclaim from Conte, as the club's board can seriously consider putting him at the helm, provided it finishes in the top four of the English Premier League (EPL) this season.

    ALSO READ: 'TALKS HIS WAY OUT' - SOCIAL MEDIA IN A SPLIT AS ANTONIO CONTE LEAVES TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR BY MUTUAL CONSENT

    Julian Nagelsmann
    The German's sacking as Bayern Munich manager was a shock, given that the German champion has been doing relatively well this season. With fellow German Thomas Tuchel replacing him, he has been linked to the London job. While Tuchel was on the list for Spurs, Nagelsmann replaced him among the potential candidates, having been a choice in 2021 after Mourinho before he chose to join the Bavarian. Also, his style of football has impressed Daniel Levy, especially after his stints with RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

    Luis Enrique
    The former Spain head coach is famous for his style of football and has been on the list of many English clubs, including Tottenham. While Spurs' sporting director Fabio Paratici is a fan of his, his favoured style of possession-based football would suit the club and its fanbase. He also has a knack for giving chances to youths to prove their mettle.

