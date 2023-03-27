Pochettino to Enrique: 5 contenders to replace Conte at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur is seeking a new full-time manager, with Antonio Conte parting ways. On the same note, we present the five ideal candidates to replace him.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Tottenham Hotspur parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte nearly a week after his explosive press conference, where he blasted some club players and labelled them "selfish". While Cristian Stellini has taken over the managerial role on an interim basis until the end of the season, the hunt for a new full-time boss has already begun, as we present the five ideal replacement choices for the Italian. Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine coach was one of the most successful ones for Spurs in recent years, helping them finish as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) runner-up four seasons back. While he has admitted that he has unfinished business in London, the uncertainty surrounding the Real Madrid managerial role and his interest in it could be a stumbling block for Tottenham.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Roberto De Zerbi

The reigning Brighton and Hove Albion coach continues to do a great job with the club following Graham Potter's departure to join Chelsea. However, Spurs have their eyes firmly set on him and, given the prospect of working with top players, could lure him to London.

Image credit: Getty

Ryan Mason

He is currently the assistant coach for Tottenham, having previously worked as the club's interim boss in 2021 after José Mourinho's sacking. While his former stint was average, he has a good rapport with the club players. Also, he attracted high acclaim from Conte, as the club's board can seriously consider putting him at the helm, provided it finishes in the top four of the English Premier League (EPL) this season.

Image credit: Getty

Julian Nagelsmann

The German's sacking as Bayern Munich manager was a shock, given that the German champion has been doing relatively well this season. With fellow German Thomas Tuchel replacing him, he has been linked to the London job. While Tuchel was on the list for Spurs, Nagelsmann replaced him among the potential candidates, having been a choice in 2021 after Mourinho before he chose to join the Bavarian. Also, his style of football has impressed Daniel Levy, especially after his stints with RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Image credit: Getty