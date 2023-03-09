Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Tottenham Hotspur sack Antonio Conte after Champions League pre-quarters exit? The Italian comments

    UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur torrid season continued as it suffered a pre-quarters exit to AC Milan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, club boss Antonio Conte fears that he might be sacked soon.

    football Will Tottenham Hotspur sack Antonio Conte after UEFA Champions League pre-quarters exit? The Italian comments-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    English giants Tottenham Hotspur has yet to make a significant impact under head coach Antonio Conte this season. While on Wednesday, it was knocked out of the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to Italian champion AC Milan, its hopes of winning a title for the first time in 15 years have extinguished.

    Meanwhile, Conte is already under pressure for Spurs' winless streak in the last three matches. At the same time, he drew the ire of the fans and critics following a 0-1 flop to Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup pre-quarters, followed by another similar loss to 13th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League (EPL).

    ALSO READ: 'Disappointed': Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit; brushes aside future talks

    Following Tottenham's UCL ouster on Wednesday, the Italian admitted that he might be shown the door before his contract expires in June. "I respect the contract, and at the end of the season, I'll make the right assessments with the club. Let's see. Maybe, they can send me away even earlier. For a coach, what matters is raising the bar, and we struggled this year," Conte told Prime Sports.

    "If I have to see a positive situation, we had a step forward. We played in the Conference League last year and couldn't get out of the group. Now we took a step forward, but it is not enough, and if we want to be competitive, we have to fight," Conte responded to BT Sport.

    ALSO READ: 'CR7 G.O.A.T. for a reason' - Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League

    Speaking about the upset, Conte framed, "That is the third game in a row that we could not score. The game was in balance. We can do much better offensively. I speak about the whole team, not only those who play in the front half of the field. We can do much better. I can't say anything negative about the commitment of the players. They gave everything from the start to the end."

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to miss season remainder with injury; Sneh Rana to lead Gujarat Giants GG-ayh

    WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to miss season remainder with injury; Sneh Rana to lead Gujarat Giants

    Holi 2023: Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal - Here is how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)-ayh

    Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)

    football Disappointed Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit vs Bayern Munich brushes aside future talks snt

    'Disappointed': Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit; brushes aside future talks

    WPL 2023: Think we have shown real improvement from game to game - Sophie Devine despite RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore poor start-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Think we have shown real improvement from game to game' - Sophie Devine despite RCB's poor start

    football cr7 GOAT for a reason Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League snt

    'CR7 G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League

    Recent Stories

    Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra fairytale explained: From love to trouble in paradise vma

    Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra fairytale explained: From love to trouble in paradise

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: Farmers to get Rs 1800 each year, Lekh Ladki scheme announced for female employment -adt

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: Farmers to get Rs 1800 each year, Lekh Ladki scheme announced for females

    WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to miss season remainder with injury; Sneh Rana to lead Gujarat Giants GG-ayh

    WPL 2023: Beth Mooney to miss season remainder with injury; Sneh Rana to lead Gujarat Giants

    Liquor policy case: Enforcement Directorate begins questioning Manish Sisodia AJR

    Liquor policy case: Enforcement Directorate begins questioning Manish Sisodia

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Neena Gupta, Salman Khan give heartfelt tribute to their friend vma

    Satish Kaushik passed away: Neena Gupta, Salman Khan give heartfelt tribute to their friend

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon