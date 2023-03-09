Will Tottenham Hotspur sack Antonio Conte after Champions League pre-quarters exit? The Italian comments

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur torrid season continued as it suffered a pre-quarters exit to AC Milan on Wednesday. Meanwhile, club boss Antonio Conte fears that he might be sacked soon.

English giants Tottenham Hotspur has yet to make a significant impact under head coach Antonio Conte this season. While on Wednesday, it was knocked out of the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to Italian champion AC Milan, its hopes of winning a title for the first time in 15 years have extinguished.

Meanwhile, Conte is already under pressure for Spurs' winless streak in the last three matches. At the same time, he drew the ire of the fans and critics following a 0-1 flop to Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup pre-quarters, followed by another similar loss to 13th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League (EPL).

Following Tottenham's UCL ouster on Wednesday, the Italian admitted that he might be shown the door before his contract expires in June. "I respect the contract, and at the end of the season, I'll make the right assessments with the club. Let's see. Maybe, they can send me away even earlier. For a coach, what matters is raising the bar, and we struggled this year," Conte told Prime Sports.

"If I have to see a positive situation, we had a step forward. We played in the Conference League last year and couldn't get out of the group. Now we took a step forward, but it is not enough, and if we want to be competitive, we have to fight," Conte responded to BT Sport.

Speaking about the upset, Conte framed, "That is the third game in a row that we could not score. The game was in balance. We can do much better offensively. I speak about the whole team, not only those who play in the front half of the field. We can do much better. I can't say anything negative about the commitment of the players. They gave everything from the start to the end."