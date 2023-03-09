'Disappointed': Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit; brushes aside future talks

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his side's Champions League exit after losing to Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 clash.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shocking Champions League exit in the round of 16 after losing to Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate on Wednesday night. Following this shock defeat, superstar Kylian Mbappe opened up about what went wrong for the French giants and also brushed aside suggestions that this exit would influence his future at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe, who came off the bench and looked threatening in PSG's narrow 1-0 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich in Paris, failed to make an impact in the return leg encounter as Julian Nagelsmann's side neutralised the French attack with a 2-0 victory.

Mbappe had a few half-chances in the first half, but the French sensation could not make the kind of impact on the game the way he made for France in the World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, where he scored an incredible hat-trick.

"We're disappointed," said the 24-year-old after the match. "But it is what it is and we have to move on. We must ask ourselves some tough questions and simply move on."

When asked what he felt was missing for PSG, who failed to progress from the last 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons, Mbappe said: "Not much when you look at the state of both teams: they have a great team and a great squad."

"They (Bayern Munich) have a team that is built to win the Champions League. I said it at the beginning of the season, in the first press conference of the season, that we were going to give our all. And that was our all... That's the truth. We're going to ask ourselves the tough questions and go back to our daily routine, which is the league," Mbappe told L'Equipe.

Mbappe's two-year deal, which he signed at the end of the previous season, has a third-season option and extends through 2025. PSG may be compelled to sell the player many consider to be the finest in the world at the end of the 2022–23 season or risk losing him on a free transfer a year later if he decides his career goals would be better served at another club and does not exercise the option of an extension.

Mbappe was questioned about his future at the club with Real Madrid and Manchester United linked with the superstar, but the Frenchman kept everything under wraps thanks to his customary media acumen.

"No, no, I'm calm," Mbappe smiled. "My objective is to win the league, and then we'll see."

PSG will look to widen their eight-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table when they travel to Stade Brestois 29 on Saturday night.

