Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Disappointed': Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit; brushes aside future talks

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his side's Champions League exit after losing to Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 clash.

    football Disappointed Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit vs Bayern Munich brushes aside future talks snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shocking Champions League exit in the round of 16 after losing to Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate on Wednesday night. Following this shock defeat, superstar Kylian Mbappe opened up about what went wrong for the French giants and also brushed aside suggestions that this exit would influence his future at Parc des Princes.

    Also read: 'CR7 G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League

    Mbappe, who came off the bench and looked threatening in PSG's narrow 1-0 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich in Paris, failed to make an impact in the return leg encounter as Julian Nagelsmann's side neutralised the French attack with a 2-0 victory.

    Mbappe had a few half-chances in the first half, but the French sensation could not make the kind of impact on the game the way he made for France in the World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, where he scored an incredible hat-trick.

    "We're disappointed," said the 24-year-old after the match. "But it is what it is and we have to move on. We must ask ourselves some tough questions and simply move on."

    When asked what he felt was missing for PSG, who failed to progress from the last 16 for the fifth time in seven seasons, Mbappe said: "Not much when you look at the state of both teams: they have a great team and a great squad."

    "They (Bayern Munich) have a team that is built to win the Champions League. I said it at the beginning of the season, in the first press conference of the season, that we were going to give our all. And that was our all... That's the truth. We're going to ask ourselves the tough questions and go back to our daily routine, which is the league," Mbappe told L'Equipe.

    Mbappe's two-year deal, which he signed at the end of the previous season, has a third-season option and extends through 2025. PSG may be compelled to sell the player many consider to be the finest in the world at the end of the 2022–23 season or risk losing him on a free transfer a year later if he decides his career goals would be better served at another club and does not exercise the option of an extension.

    Mbappe was questioned about his future at the club with Real Madrid and Manchester United linked with the superstar, but the Frenchman kept everything under wraps thanks to his customary media acumen.

    "No, no, I'm calm," Mbappe smiled. "My objective is to win the league, and then we'll see." 

    PSG will look to widen their eight-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table when they travel to Stade Brestois 29 on Saturday night.

    Also read: After Champions League pre-quarters ouster to Bayern Munich, will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe leave PSG?

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WPL 2023: Think we have shown real improvement from game to game - Sophie Devine despite RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore poor start-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Think we have shown real improvement from game to game' - Sophie Devine despite RCB's poor start

    football cr7 GOAT for a reason Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League snt

    'CR7 G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League

    football Indian Super League, Semi-Final 2 preview, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: HFC face familiar semi-final rival ATKMB in its top-gear title defence-ayh

    ISL 2022-23, Semi-Final 2: HFC face familiar semi-final rival ATKMB in its top-gear title defence

    WPL 2023, GG vs RCB: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing-ayh

    WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants scripts maiden win, hands Royal Challengers Bangalore third successive drubbing

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PMs Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese delight Ahmedabad crowd; Australia bats against India-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: PM Modi's cricket diplomacy with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

    Recent Stories

    Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women': United Nations AJR

    'Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women': United Nations

    Anupam Kher confirms his best friend Satish Kaushik died of heart attack, said, 'He felt uneasy' vma

    Anupam Kher confirms his best friend Satish Kaushik died of heart attack, said, 'He felt uneasy'

    Will Ram Charan make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt RBA

    Ram Charan to make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt

    Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    WPL 2023: Think we have shown real improvement from game to game - Sophie Devine despite RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore poor start-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Think we have shown real improvement from game to game' - Sophie Devine despite RCB's poor start

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon