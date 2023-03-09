'CR7 G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exited the Champions League 2022-23 after losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich in their second-leg clash on Wednesday night. Following the defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo fans took to Twitter to troll arch-rival Lionel Messi.

In what has sparked a massive Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered another Champions League exit after the French giants lost to Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, a former attacker for PSG, assisted Bayern Munich in sweeping to a commanding 3-0 overall victory. The 33-year-old scored the first goal in a 2-0 second-leg triumph to help the Bundesliga heavyweights advance to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Paris.

Just beyond the hour mark, the Cameroonian international scored thanks to a defensive error by 17-year-old substitute El Chadaille Bitshiabu, and Serge Gnabry sealed another European defeat for the wealthy French club.

Even a team with Mbappe and Messi struggled as PSG failed to go past the round of 16 for the fifth time in seven years due to Bayern's defensive tenacity in Europe this season—this was their seventh clean sheet in eight games.

After booking a berth in the quarterfinals of this year's competition, Bayern Munich's superstar Thoma Muller said, "Against Messi, things always go well at all levels in terms of results. At the club level, Cristiano Ronaldo was our problem when he was at Real Madrid. I have the greatest respect for Messi's World Cup performance."

Ronaldo has won five Champions League titles while playing for Manchester United and Real Madrid. The striker also made history by becoming the first player to score in two finals for two separate winning teams, first in the final between Manchester United and Chelsea in 2008 and again against Atletico Madrid in 2014 through penalties in the 120th minute. In comparison, Messi has won four Champions League titles so far. Ronaldo has 140 goals in Champions League, while Messi has scored 129 goals so far.

Fans of the Al-Nassr star took to Twitter to troll the 38-year-old striker's arch-rival Messi. "Of course, Ronaldo is the GOAT for a reason," said one CR7 fan, while another added, "Ronaldo made Bayern look like an average team, Lionel Messi will NEVER be that guy. He can have his scripted world cups and goals against Baguette makers, but he will NEVER be better than Ronaldo."

Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions on the micro-blogging site: