Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEL: 'Fear of what?' Xavi relishing Barcelona's opportunity to emerge victorious vs Man United at Old Trafford

    UEL 2022-23: Barcelona is travelling to take on Manchester United in the playoffs, with the Camp Nou leg ending 2-0. Meanwhile, Xavi relishes the opportunity and intends to hand the hosts their first Old Trafford defeat since September.

    football UEL, UEFa Europa League 2022-23: Fear of what? Xavi relishing Barcelona opportunity to emerge victorious vs Manchester United at Old Trafford-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Spanish giants Barcelona had to toil, as it was severely challenged by English giants Manchester United during the opening leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League (UEL) playoffs at Camp Nou last week, which ended in a 2-2 draw. A week later, the two would meet in the second leg, which takes place at Old Trafford on Thursday.

    With the return leg being in United's territory, it can be considered a favourite to see itself through, mainly because it hasn't lost a game on its turf since early September last year. However, Barcelona would be no easy challenge, and the visiting head coach Xavi is relishing the opportunity, asserting that the situation would motivate his side to give its best.

    ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'Let's see if we stay on track' - Luciano Spalletti warns Napoli post-Eintracht Frankfurt success

    Talking to Times after Barcelona arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, Xavi said, "I have fond memories of the games I played in England, simply because it is so special to play there. It is the cradle of football. The stadiums, the fans who do not stop cheering, everything has an exceptional flavour that is not seen anywhere else in the world."

    "So imagine, it is such a pleasure for me to return to Old Trafford, one of the best stadiums and [one of the] biggest teams in the world. We are a brave team that likes to attack and always win. [It] will not be an exception. It's like a big Champions League game. For the fans, it's a massively interesting match. For the players, [it is] one of those matches everyone wants to play at least once," added Xavi.

    ALSO READ: Real Madrid's main Champions League man Benzema sends message to fans after comeback win over Liverpool

    When asked if he fears the vocal United crowd on its current run would exert pressure on his boys, Xavi clarified, "Fear? Fear of what? On the contrary, Old Trafford motivates [you]. It is one of those stadiums where you want to play at least once in your life, where you have to get the best out of yourself."

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling They push who they want the crowd to be behind - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy-ayh

    'They push who they want the crowd to be behind' - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Let us see if we stay on track - Luciano Spalletti warns Napoli post-Eintracht Frankfurt success-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Let's see if we stay on track' - Luciano Spalletti warns Napoli post-Eintracht Frankfurt success

    football Real Madrid's main Champions League man Benzema sends message to fans after thrilling win over Liverpool snt

    Real Madrid's main Champions League man Benzema sends message to fans after comeback win over Liverpool

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Vinicius Junior is the most decisive player in the world - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid Liverpool rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world' - Ancelotti after Madrid's Liverpool rout

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch Ultra lookalike under Rs 1500 Is it worth buying all you need to know about it gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra lookalike under Rs 1500? Here's everything you need to know

    Ganapath: Part 1 teaser out: 5 reasons to watch awaited actioner-thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon vma

    Ganapath: Part 1 teaser out: 5 reasons to watch awaited actioner-thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon

    Battle over Shiv Sena name, symbol: Supreme Court issues notice to CM Shinde, EC over Uddhav Thackeray's plea AJR

    Battle over Shiv Sena name, symbol: Supreme Court issues notice to CM Shinde, EC; check details

    CBSE Board warns students against fake websites circulating for sample papers; check details - adt

    CBSE Board warns students against fake websites circulating for sample papers; check details

    ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin rises to second, Ravindra Jadeja enters top-10-ayh

    ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin rises to second, Ravindra Jadeja enters top-10

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon