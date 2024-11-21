Cristiano Ronaldo hinting at delaying retirement to play with son Cristiano Jr sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the football legend currently playing for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, has hinted that he may delay his retirement to share the pitch with his 14-year-old son, Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the football legend currently playing for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, has hinted that he may delay his retirement to share the pitch with his 14-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. In a recent video interview with popular YouTuber MrBeast, Ronaldo opened up about his future in football, discussing everything from his career to his family aspirations.

The 39-year-old football icon, who has enjoyed a stellar career at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and now Al Nassr, was asked by MrBeast if he would consider playing alongside his son, a rising talent in the football world. Ronaldo responded thoughtfully, saying, “We will see, he’s 14, we will see how my legs are going.”

This statement has left fans speculating about the possibility of seeing a father-son duo on the pitch in the near future. "It’ll be historic if this happens man," said one excited user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another added, "Ronaldo’s always thinking ahead—imagine seeing him and Junior on the same field someday!"

"I'm 1000% sure we shall see Ronaldo playing with Jr," remarked a third user.

Ronaldo, who has scored 74 goals in 85 appearances for Al Nassr, is showing no signs of slowing down despite approaching his 40th birthday. He is still a key player for both his club and the Portuguese national team. His potential continued presence in football also aligns with his son's ambitions, as Cristiano Jr. follows in his father's footsteps, with the hope of one day playing professional football.

The conversation with MrBeast, who has gained fame for his elaborate YouTube stunts, also explored Ronaldo's burgeoning YouTube career. Ronaldo's channel, which launched just a month ago, has already amassed an impressive 67.4 million subscribers, surpassing MrBeast’s record and adding a new dimension to his global presence.

Although the internet buzzed with rumors of a potential collaboration with Lionel Messi, Ronaldo instead chose to team up with MrBeast, creating a highly anticipated moment for fans around the world. While his venture into YouTube may hint at a new phase in his career, Ronaldo’s comments about possibly postponing retirement show that his passion for football and his family still drive his decisions.

As for the future, the possibility of seeing Ronaldo and his son share the field could be one of the most heartwarming moments in football. With his son's career just beginning, and Ronaldo's still going strong, fans are eagerly waiting to see if this dream could become a reality.

