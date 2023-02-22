UCL 2022-23: 'Let's see if we stay on track' - Luciano Spalletti warns Napoli post-Eintracht Frankfurt success

UCL 2022-23: Napoli continued its terrific form from Serie A, dominating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the pre-quarters opening leg away from home on Tuesday. However, the Parthenopeans club boss Luciano Spalletti has warned his boys.

Italian giants Napoli has proved why it is in the form of this decade, as the reigning Serie A league leader came up with a dominating 2-0 performance against reigning UEFA Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt away from home on Tuesday, during the opening leg of the pre-quarters in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL).

While Victor Osimhen, the club's highest goal-scorer this season, put the side ahead in the 40th minute, Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled the lead in the 65th after the hosts' Randal Kolo Muani was sent off. However, despite the triumph, Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti urged his side to keep up with the same momentum during the return leg at home three weeks from now.

"Will we be able to repeat it? We have to, let's see if we stay on track, remain in command. We cannot think we are automatically through," Spalletti cited after the conquest, reports FotMob. Crediting the Parthenopeans' resilience as their key to success, the Italian further framed, "This thing should be highlighted here, the team didn't give up after the penalty kick, but scored immediately, insisted because we wanted to win."

"Thinking correctly, behaving like this, and wanting to win the match. We want to win them all. The matches pass, so we don't come back again. We dreamed of this game here as children. We can't fail it. At 2-0, scoring the third goal was possible. We did some things well, others a little less, we could have tried more," concluded Spalletti.