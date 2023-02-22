Real Madrid's main Champions League man Benzema sends message to fans after thrilling win over Liverpool

A brace from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema powered Real Madrid to script a memorable 5-2 comeback win in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Liverpool on Tuesday at Anfield.

After finishing the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season as the top scorer with 15 goals, Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema waited until Real Madrid faced off against Liverpool in the round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday to score his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign in Europe's elite competition. The French striker, who has 11 La Liga goals this season, scored a brace in the second half within 12 minutes of the clash at Anfield to script a sensational 5-2 comeback against a bewildered Jurgen Klopp side.

In a rematch of last season's final, Liverpool had a dream start to the game. In the fourth minute of the match, Darwin Nunez's team took the lead thanks to a brilliant flip from Uruguay. Ten minutes later, with Liverpool in complete control of the game, Mohamed Salah punished a mistake by Thibaut Courtois, setting off an uproar in Anfield.

However, the current Champions League holders changed the script, with Vinicius Jr. scoring the game's first goal for Los Blancos. The Brazilian attacker entered the penalty area and fired an exquisite shot into the goal. Fifteen minutes later, Alisson had a forgettable moment as Vinicius Jr. deflected his clearance effort into the goal, bringing the score to 2-2.

Eder Militao's spectacular header gave the visitors the lead in the 47th minute, giving Real Madrid the perfect start to the second half. Then, Benzema joined the party at Anfield, making it 4-2 in the 55th minute and winning the match 12 minutes later.

Following this thrilling win over Liverpool, Real Madrid's Benzema took to social media to send a strong message to fans of Carlo Ancelotti's team. "What a night. Very proud of the team. Let's go! See you at Bernabeu. #Alhamdulillah #UCL #nueve #halamadrid," wrote the 35-year-old striker.

Benzema fans were elated with the Frenchman's message and thanked him for scripting such a sensational comeback against the Reds. "That's why we watch football. I swear to you, Real makes Real A club that dominates football. WE BEAT THEM BY OUR MIND BEFORE BEATING THEM ON THE LAWN," wrote one fan in response to Benzema's tweet.

Another fan added, "Man tweeted in English so his victims can understand he's not done with them," while a third said, "It is not what you want to get a score. It is what you recognize the role."

With 88 goals, the former Olympique Lyonnais player is still the fourth-highest goalscorer in the Champion League, trailing only Robert Lewandowski (91), who is in third place. The Polish striker, whose current team, FC Barcelona, was eliminated from the competition in November, appears to be in danger of being passed by the Frenchman.

According to Statsdufoot, the 35-year-old Frenchman beat Olivier Giroud to become the oldest player to score in the Champions League's knockout stages with his two goals at Anfield. Benzema also cemented his reputation as a bogeyman for English clubs: Only Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain scored more UCL goals against UK opponents. No player has scored more goals against Liverpool in the UCL than he has, making him especially threatening against tonight's opponents (6 goals).

The current Ballon d'Or winner limped off against Valencia in a La Liga match just two and a half weeks ago, raising concerns about his readiness for their upcoming matchup with last year's runners-up. But in La Liga, Benzema only missed one game. He came back for the following game and beat Elche with two goals. The French star was rested for the most recent Spanish League match, Los Blancos. And with good reason—he played a key role in Real Madrid's final 5-2 demolition of Liverpool. No club had ever scored five goals in a Champions League game at Anfield before tonight.