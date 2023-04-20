Champions League: Simone Inzaghi reveals why Inter Milan's semis quest is not a dream anymore

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan overcame Benfica 5-3 on aggregate to reach the semis on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw at San Siro. Meanwhile, Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has asserted that the club's semis quest is no longer a dream.

On Wednesday, it was a thrilling and competitive encounter between Italian giants Inter Milan and Portuguese champion Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at San Siro in Milan. With the hosts leading 2-0 from the opening leg in Lisbon last week, it was expected to be an easy ride for them at home.

Nevertheless, the two sides settled for an entertaining 3-3. While Nicolo Barella (14th), Lautaro Martinez (65th) and Joaquin Correa (78th) scored for the Nerazzurri, Fredrik Aursnes (38th), Antonio Silva (86th), and Petar Musa (95th) found the back of the net for the Águias. At the same time, Inter saw itself through 5-3 on aggregate.

In the meantime, Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi was all-praise for his boys and affirmed that their dream to play the UCL semis is no longer a dream. "There is great happiness. We played a great game against a difficult team. We fully deserved this semi-final, which before was only a dream," he was quoted as saying after sealing the semis berth by FotMob.

"I'm happy for the boys and for our progress. We started with a challenging group with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We work every day to experience these evenings," added Inzaghi. When asked about critics not backing the side for staying winless in its last five Serie A meetings, he said, "Critics aren't a problem. I know where they come from. Some speak well; some speak badly."