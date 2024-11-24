Prabhas, Allu Arjun to NTR: Discover what Tollywood stars love to eat

Tollywood stars are all food lovers. From NTR and Prabhas to Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, many stars indulge in their favorite foods whenever they can. Here's a list of the most loved food items of your favorite heroes.

First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:51 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Tollywood heroes

Fans adore their heroes and follow everything about them. They want to know their favorite heroes' hobbies, activities, and lifestyles. Favorite foods are also one of the things that attract fans. See what our Tollywood top stars like to eat...

Prabhas is a food lover and enjoys non-vegetarian dishes. He often treats his co-stars to various cuisines. His favorite food is prawn pulao.

NTR also prefers non-vegetarian food. He once mentioned that he loves fish curry. Interestingly, NTR is a good chef and cooks biryani and other dishes.

Mahesh Babu maintains his physique carefully but indulges in his favorite foods on cheat days. He loves Hyderabadi Biryani.

Allu Arjun is also a fitness enthusiast and tried a six-pack look early in his career. His favorite dish is Chicken Biryani.

Ram Charan's physique is admired by many, and he follows a strict diet and exercise regimen. His favorite food is almond milk.

Balakrishna is also a food lover and enjoys chicken biryani and prawn fry.

Nagarjuna looks young even after 60, thanks to his disciplined lifestyle. His favorite food is Hyderabadi Biryani, and he reportedly eats sweets every night.

Venkatesh loves country chicken and pulao and often eats country chicken curry. Rana also shares this preference.

Chiranjeevi enjoys seafood, including fish, prawns, and crabs.

Pawan Kalyan likes lemon rice, banana fry, and chicken biryani. He is fond of non-vegetarian food.

