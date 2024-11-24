'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud is responsible for the outcome of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday targeted former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, blaming him for the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) crushing defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Raut minced no words as he dissected the unexpected and disheartening outcome for the opposition coalition.

"The results of the Maharashtra Assembly election are shocking and unexpected," Raut said. "No one anticipated such outcomes. PM Modi shifted the entire industry from here to Gujarat, so why would people vote for him? This should have been a rallying cry against the BJP, yet we lost. If anyone is responsible for this, for the loss in Maharashtra, it is (former justice) DY Chandrachud. He didn't deliver his order/judgement on time regarding disqualification. History will never forgive him," Raut added.

Raut’s remarks appear to stem from deep frustrations with the judiciary’s role in political and electoral matters.

The Mahayuti alliance won 235 Maharashtra Assembly seats while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi secured only 49 seats. The term of the current Ekanth Shinde-led government will expire on Tuesday and there are merely 48 hours left for the political parties to form the new government.

A day after Mahayuti alliance clinched landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Chief Minister and Shinde Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister, NCP leader Ajit Pawar have called for separate meetings with newly elected MLAs of their respective parties. 

The focus now shifts to the Chief Minister’s post and with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats out of 288, there is a strong urge in the party cadre that Devendra Fadnavis should be the front runner. However, a section in the party leadership vouches for incumbent CM Eknath Shinde “for the time being” and these leaders suggest Fadnavis to be brought to national scene as the party president to succeed JP Nadda.

Also read: 'Development won, Parivarwad, negative politics lost': PM Modi on landslide victory in Maharashtra (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children gcw

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children

Recent Stories

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her NTI

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon