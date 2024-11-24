'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud is responsible for the outcome of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday targeted former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, blaming him for the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) crushing defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Raut minced no words as he dissected the unexpected and disheartening outcome for the opposition coalition.

"The results of the Maharashtra Assembly election are shocking and unexpected," Raut said. "No one anticipated such outcomes. PM Modi shifted the entire industry from here to Gujarat, so why would people vote for him? This should have been a rallying cry against the BJP, yet we lost. If anyone is responsible for this, for the loss in Maharashtra, it is (former justice) DY Chandrachud. He didn't deliver his order/judgement on time regarding disqualification. History will never forgive him," Raut added.

Raut’s remarks appear to stem from deep frustrations with the judiciary’s role in political and electoral matters.

The Mahayuti alliance won 235 Maharashtra Assembly seats while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi secured only 49 seats. The term of the current Ekanth Shinde-led government will expire on Tuesday and there are merely 48 hours left for the political parties to form the new government.

A day after Mahayuti alliance clinched landslide victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Chief Minister and Shinde Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister, NCP leader Ajit Pawar have called for separate meetings with newly elected MLAs of their respective parties.

The focus now shifts to the Chief Minister’s post and with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 132 seats out of 288, there is a strong urge in the party cadre that Devendra Fadnavis should be the front runner. However, a section in the party leadership vouches for incumbent CM Eknath Shinde “for the time being” and these leaders suggest Fadnavis to be brought to national scene as the party president to succeed JP Nadda.

