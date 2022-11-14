Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sergio Ramos fans moved by Spanish icon's message following Qatar World Cup 2022 snub

    After being snubbed by Luis Enrique from Spain's squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, iconic footballer Sergio Ramos has broken his silence in a lengthy post on Instagram.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 6:31 PM IST

    Iconic defender and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Sergio Ramos on Monday broke his silence days after being snubbed by Spain for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The former Real Madrid star was one of the three shock omissions from Luis Enrique's 26-man squad, apart from Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara and Manchester United's David de Gea.

    Addressing his World Cup snub, Ramos took to social media to open up about how the last season with PSG was a challenging one for him and how things have changed since then.

    The 36-year-old continued by mentioning how winning the World Cup, which would have been the fifth in his career, was one of his big aspirations. 

    In his final words, the former Real Madrid captain said he wouldn't alter a thing about himself and wished Spain luck in the forthcoming campaign.

    "Last season was a tough one due to injuries and adapting to a new club and a new city. I devoted myself, body and soul, to recovering and getting back to feeling the way I always have, guided by the objectives and ambitions one always sets for oneself," the PSG star wrote.

    "Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back enjoying football, playing for a great club in a great city like Paris. The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realize. It would have been my fifth, but unfortunately I'll have to watch it at home," Ramos added.

    "It's tough, but the sun will still rise in the morning. I wouldn't change anything about myself. Not my mentality. Not my passion. Not my commitment, effort, dedication. 24 hours thinking about football. This is how I feel and I wanted to share it with you all," the Spaniard said.

    "Thank you for the support. There are plenty more challenges and goals ahead. See you soon. Wishing you the best. Vamos, EspaÃ±a! SR4," Ramos concluded.

    A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos)

    Spain has been grouped alongside Japan, Costa Rica and Germany in Group E for the Qatar World Cup 2022, and will begin their campaign on November 23 against Costa Rica.

    Ramos' lengthy message following a World Cup snub has moved Spaniards, with several fans commenting that he will be missed at the showpiece event.

    "Bro you are the greatest center in history and we all know you should be in this world cup. Big hug brother!! #capitaneterno," commented Alejandro Nones.

    "The sun always shines, a lot of strength CAPTAIN," wrote Gonzalo Montoya.

    Former Italian World Cup-winning icon Marco Materazzi said, "@fifaworldcup will miss you. Sending a hug!!"

    Los Yakis said, "Everyone knows you're the best on and off the field 👏 always our capy."

    "A great example of professionalism and talent 💪. A mindset that has led you to being THE BEST. Always with you, we love you ❤️ #family #sergiojr #máximoadriano" wrote Pilar Rubio.

    Meanwhile, a fan commented, "This post still makes you bigger. May every stick hold its candle 🕯️. Fans we see him on TV will also miss you on the field."

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
