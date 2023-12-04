Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Scandalous Interruption: Explicit noises surprise presenters at the Euro 2024 draw

    In a bizarre and unexpected turn of events, the highly anticipated draw for the Euro 2024 European Championships faced an unusual interruption during the ceremony in Germany.

    Football Scandalous Interruption: Explicit noises surprise presenters at the Euro 2024 draw osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    The anticipation surrounding the draw for the 2024 European Championships took an unexpected turn as the ceremony in Germany was shockingly marred by repeated interruptions of explicit sex noises. As national teams eagerly awaited the unveiling of their opponents for the prestigious event, the proceedings took an awkward twist. The star-studded lineup of presenters, featuring luminaries like Wesley Sneijder, Steve McManaman, and David Silva, found themselves in an embarrassing predicament as unmistakable sounds echoed through the arena, leaving both the presenters and the audience astonished. This unforeseen incident added an unconventional and humorous layer to what was supposed to be a dignified European Championship ceremony.

    A self-proclaimed YouTube prankster has stepped forward, asserting responsibility for the notorious incident involving explicit noises during the Euro 2024 group stage draw. In the Elbe Philharmonic Hall in Hamburg, Germany, during Saturday evening's event, UEFA officials found themselves caught off guard when a sound clip played just as Serbia was drawn into Group C, alongside England, Denmark, and Slovenia.

    Presenters made valiant attempts to maintain professionalism despite the unexpected disruption, but their composure cracked as smiles surfaced during the live broadcast, witnessed by millions. It didn't take long for an individual to proudly claim credit for a prank that is destined to be etched in football history. The prankster's name is sure to be remembered.

    Also Read: Harry Maguire stands by Marcus Rashford amid criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa osf

    AB de Villiers excited about Sanju Samson's return into the ODI squad against South Africa

    cricket Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia osf

    Shreyas Iyer's half-century guides India to competitive total in the 5th T20I against Australia

    Football Harry Maguire stands by Marcus Rashford amid criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle osf

    Harry Maguire stands by Marcus Rashford amid criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    Football Nantes FC Fan tragically dies in stabbing incident before Ligue 1 clash against Nice osf

    Nantes FC Fan tragically dies in stabbing incident before Ligue 1 clash against Nice

    Recent Stories

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Only 169 out of 14,698 complaints resolved in Kasaragod district

    Madhya Pradesh Election Results: 10 big reasons for Congress defeat

    From factionalism to voter rejection: 10 reasons for Cong defeat in MP

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners AJR

    Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Complete list of winners

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral RBA

    Michael B Jordan crashes Ferrari into parked Kia; Video goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-746 December 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon