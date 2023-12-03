Harry Maguire stands by Marcus Rashford amid criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

Following Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle United, defender Harry Maguire came forward to support star winger Marcus Rashford, who has faced criticism for his lackluster performances this season. Rashford, who is striving to match his previous season's form, has struggled to make an impact in the 2023-24 campaign, with just two goals and one assist in 13 Premier League appearances. Despite the scrutiny, Maguire defended his national compatriot, emphasising Rashford's hard work and reminding everyone of his stellar performances in the past.

Speaking about the team's overall performance, Maguire acknowledged the challenges of a demanding schedule, with three away games in six days. He noted the team's lack of intensity and tempo in the first half against Newcastle, stating, "They were a lot better than us. We grew into the game, but we didn't have enough in the end."

During the match, Newcastle dominated the midfield, with Joellinton and Bruno Guimaraes overpowering Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo. Despite their control, Newcastle struggled to find the net, with Kieran Trippier hitting the crossbar from a freekick. The only goal of the game came from Anthony Gordon in the second half, securing Newcastle's victory.

Looking ahead, Manchester United faces a challenging 14-day period with four upcoming matches, including fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and a clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Manager Erik ten Hag's side is gearing up for a crucial stretch of games that will test their mettle in both domestic and European competitions.

Also Read: Nantes FC Fan tragically dies in stabbing incident before Ligue 1 clash against Nice