Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Harry Maguire stands by Marcus Rashford amid criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

    Harry Maguire steps up to defend teammate Marcus Rashford from criticism surrounding his performance after Manchester United's recent loss to Newcastle.

    Football Harry Maguire stands by Marcus Rashford amid criticism after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Following Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle United, defender Harry Maguire came forward to support star winger Marcus Rashford, who has faced criticism for his lackluster performances this season. Rashford, who is striving to match his previous season's form, has struggled to make an impact in the 2023-24 campaign, with just two goals and one assist in 13 Premier League appearances. Despite the scrutiny, Maguire defended his national compatriot, emphasising Rashford's hard work and reminding everyone of his stellar performances in the past.

    Speaking about the team's overall performance, Maguire acknowledged the challenges of a demanding schedule, with three away games in six days. He noted the team's lack of intensity and tempo in the first half against Newcastle, stating, "They were a lot better than us. We grew into the game, but we didn't have enough in the end."

    During the match, Newcastle dominated the midfield, with Joellinton and Bruno Guimaraes overpowering Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo. Despite their control, Newcastle struggled to find the net, with Kieran Trippier hitting the crossbar from a freekick. The only goal of the game came from Anthony Gordon in the second half, securing Newcastle's victory.

    Looking ahead, Manchester United faces a challenging 14-day period with four upcoming matches, including fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and a clash with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Manager Erik ten Hag's side is gearing up for a crucial stretch of games that will test their mettle in both domestic and European competitions.

    Also Read: Nantes FC Fan tragically dies in stabbing incident before Ligue 1 clash against Nice

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    Football Nantes FC Fan tragically dies in stabbing incident before Ligue 1 clash against Nice osf

    Nantes FC Fan tragically dies in stabbing incident before Ligue 1 clash against Nice

    cricket Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH) osf

    Viral Video: Pet-lover MS Dhoni feeding horses takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Sir Vivian Richards immortalised on commemorative $2 currency note in Eastern Caribbean snt

    Sir Vivian Richards immortalised on commemorative $2 currency note in Eastern Caribbean

    cricket Shaheen Afridi shares insights on viral image of Pakistan cricketers loading luggage at Sydney Airport osf

    Shaheen Afridi shares insights on viral image of Pakistan cricketers loading luggage at Sydney Airport

    Recent Stories

    Cyclone Michaung: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains between Dec 4 and 8; Check details anr

    Cyclone Michaung: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains between Dec 4 and 8; Check details

    Assembly Election Results 2023: PM Modi addresses party workers, supporters (WATCH) AJR

    'Victory is of self-reliant India and good governance': PM Modi after BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH)

    these-are-the-10-biggest-reasons-for-bjp-victory-in-mp-assembly-election-2023 iwh

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Top 10 factors that led to BJP’s triumph

    Spotted Bobby Deol to Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs elevate the style game SHG

    Spotted: Bobby Deol to Aditi Rao Hydari; celebs elevate the style game

    Entertainment 'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper osf

    'Will DM Rohit Sharma and say...': Ananya Pandey on her personal message to Indian skipper

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon