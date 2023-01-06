Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially an Al Nassr player and will stay in Saudi Arabia. But, given that he is not married, living with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, might prove to be a hassle. Will the country bend its marriage laws for him?

    football Saudi Arabia to bend marriage law for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has bid farewell to his European football career and migrated to Asia, as he has signed up for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. While he was officially unveiled as the club's official new member last week, where he is reportedly set to be the world's highest-paid footballer, fans have been left scratching their heads about how he would live with his partner-cum-girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The current Arabian law does not allow unmarried couples to stay together. However, new reports suggest that the country might bend its rules to make the accommodation for Ronaldo smooth.

    According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Ronaldo and Georgina will stay together in the Gulf nation and will not be charged. Although there is no official announcement or update from the club or the Arabian government on the same, an amendment in its laws or a special permit might be given to the couple, allowing them to stay during his tenure with Al-Nassr.

    ALSO READ: Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr; thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome

    Ronaldo left English giants Manchester United last November after accusing the club of betraying him and alleged that he had a fallout with club head coach Erik ten Hag. His combustive interview on the same with Piers Morgan did not go down well with the club and fans, as his contract was mutually terminated. He is reportedly set to earn around £173 million annually at Al-Nassr, with the final amount rising to £200 million after considering his endorsements.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 6:21 PM IST
