    Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr; thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has finally spoken about the Portuguese striker's high-profile move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

    Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as an Al-Nassr player, the legendary striker's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, who was present at the glittering event in Mrsool Park, has broken her silence over her partner's high-profile move to Saudi Arabia. 

    The model, accompanied by their children, attended the 37-year-old superstar's unveiling on Tuesday in front of thousands of Al-Nassr fans. Dressed in high-waist denim pants, a body-hugging black polo neck top and a purple-coloured velvet shrug, Georgina charmed the spectators as she walked down the pitch to stand beside the team's new hero.

    Also read: Ronaldo effect in Saudi Arabia: Pitch invaders imitate 'Siuuu' celebration during Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal game

    Rumours have been rife that all is not well between Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez since the former Manchester United star decided to move to the Gulf Nation. However, in an Instagram post, the 28-year-old model revealed how she felt about the Portuguese legend's move to Al-Nassr.

    "Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with @alnassr_fc and we'd like to say thank you to everyone who made it happen," Georgina Rodriguez wrote in the post's caption accompanied by a video from the night of Ronaldo's unveiling.

    "I'm really grateful to see you, @cristiano super excited and walking, hand in hand, in the same direction towards a bright future. Always together with our beautiful family," she added.

    Georgina Rodriguez's post breaking her silence over Ronaldo's move to the Middle Eastern state also received massive appreciation from her followers. "By the way sister you look arab," wrote Georgina's sister Ivana Rodriguez in the comment section. She added, "Family is a treasure. Always united moving forward and facing new challenges. I Loooooove them!"

    Also read: 'Ronaldo not an activist': Fans slam Amnesty for urging Al-Nassr star to highlight Saudi's human rights issues

    Al-Nassr will face Al-Ta'ee on Friday at Mrsool Park after the Saudi Pro League clash was postponed yesterday due to bad weather conditions and hampered electrical supplies. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo gets a green signal to debut on Saudi Arabian soil after reports indicated a delay due to his pending 2-match FA ban over the Everton drama. 

    Reports have also added that Ronaldo's debut for the Saudi Arabian club could be further delayed as Al-Nassr has reportedly exceeded their quota for foreign players. The 37-year-old is Al-Nassr's ninth import, and reports suggest negotiations are ongoing to sell a current squad member to meet the limit of eight set by the Saudi Pro League.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 2:29 PM IST
