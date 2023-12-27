Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rasmus Hojlund ends goal drought as challenges persist for Manchester United striker

    After a prolonged goal drought, Rasmus Hojlund finally found the back of the net for Manchester United in a comeback victory against Aston Villa. The Danish striker's goal, coming after 15 appearances and considerable scrutiny, brings a sense of relief.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Rasmus Hojlund has finally put an end to his goal drought, but Manchester United must address more challenges for their striker. After 15 appearances, 1027 minutes of play, and a 114-day wait since his debut, Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United against Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Despite the joy of the moment, the extended wait raised questions given his hefty price tag, the club's expectations, and the glimpses of talent he displayed. The goal, crucial for completing a comeback, offers a glimmer of hope for United's new era under manager Erik ten Hag.

    While Ten Hag believes Hojlund's strong character and personality will lead to more goals, there's a recognition that service and support from teammates are essential for the striker's success. The scrutiny on Hojlund, fueled by his price and sudden rise to prominence, adds a unique pressure compared to his previous experiences. With only 91 players having more shots in the Premier League this season, United must improve their supply to Hojlund for sustained success. Despite the breakthrough against Villa, the best is expected to come from the Danish striker as he navigates the challenges of life at Manchester United.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
