PSG vs Bayern Munich: Mbappe to start on the bench in crucial Champions League clash - Report

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash.

    In what is expected to spark a mixed response among Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans, a report in France has stated that star forward Kylian Mbappe will start on the bench against Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday.

    According to Le Parisien, the 24-year-old sensation, who is said to have recovered from a thigh injury well before time, will be a substitute option for Chistrophe Galtier when the two European giants face each other at the Parc des Princes.

    On Monday, the PSG manager called up Mbappe to the Champions League squad, following two full training sessions that resulted in 'positive feedback' coming from the French player. Hence, the star forward will reportedly not start the game and could come on as substitute after the club took a call on his fitness post curcial tests on Tuesday morning ahead of the crucial clash against Bayern Munich.

    Mbappe was anticipating a three-week absence, but his early indications of recovery appeared promising, and has now handed a huge boost to PSG. 

    Although Christophe Galtier did not publicly support the Frenchman's comeback on Saturday night and instead cautioned that he would not take any chances with Mbappe, it appears that the player's improvement in training over the past two days has persuaded his manager to reportedly start with him on the bench for the critical game tonight. 

    It will provide PSG's team a psychological lift as they currently lack confidence following recent defeats to Marseille (2-1) and Monaco (3-1) in the league and Coupe de France.

