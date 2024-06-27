Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final delayed by rain; What happens if cancelled?

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 second semi-final between India and England has been delayed due to rain. India, seeking revenge for their 2022 defeat, advances to the finals if the match is cancelled due to weather. The Indian team remains unbeaten, while England had a tougher path to the semis. The game is scheduled to start at 8 PM.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 8:36 PM IST

    The much-anticipated second semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between India and England has been delayed due to rain. Although the downpour has stopped, the toss will be postponed as the outfield remains wet.

    This semi-final clash has a special significance for Team India. They are seeking revenge for their defeat against England in the semi-final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, where England triumphed by 10 wickets to reach the final. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team has advanced to the semi-finals with an unbeaten record and aims to secure another victory to make it to the finals.

    In contrast, England had a rocky path to the semi-finals, losing to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. However, they bounced back strongly to earn their spot in the semis. The English side is determined to overcome India once again.

    No reserve day: India to reach finals if rain cancels match

    With rain forecasted in Guyana on Wednesday, there is a high likelihood of the India-England match being disrupted. Notably, there is no reserve day for this match. As it is scheduled for the morning, an additional 250 minutes have been allocated to ensure the match can be completed. However, if a result is not possible, India, having topped Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, will progress to the final. England, which secured the second position in Group 2, would miss out in such a scenario.

    Squad:

    India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

    England: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

    Match details:

    Start time: 8 PM
    Where to watch: StarSports, Hotstar

    This crucial semi-final match promises to be a thrilling encounter, provided the weather cooperates. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the outcome, hoping for an uninterrupted and exciting game.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 8:36 PM IST
