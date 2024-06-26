Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia?

    India and Australia faced each other in a breathtaking match where India won by 26 runs and reached the Semi-Finals. 

    India's 26-run victory over Australia in Monday's T20 World Cup Super Eight game, which qualified them for the semi-finals, has been tainted by ball-tampering allegations leveled by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Inzamam claims that something was done to the ball, allowing India's left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh to generate a reverse swing during Australia's innings.

    Arshdeep's performance

    Arshdeep was the best of India's bowlers, taking 3/37 where he dismissed David Warner in the opening over of the innings and later returned Matthew Wade and Tim David in the 18th. However, while Arshdeep embodied precession in his second spell of two overs, Inzamam detected something odd and ordered the officials to 'keep their eyes open'.

    Inzamam's statement

    "You can't deny that when Arshdeep Singh bowled the 15th over, the ball was reverse-swinging. Is it too soon for the new ball to start reversing? The ball was ready to reverse by the 12th or 13th over. Umpires should keep their eyes open. We understand reverse swing, therefore if Arshdeep Singh can reverse swing the ball, some real effort has been done on it," Inzamam stated on Pakistan's 24 News 'World Cup Hungama' Show.

    World Cup 2024

    South Africa will face Afghanistan in Semi-Final 1 on June 27 at 6:00 am. And on the same day, India will take over England in Semi Final 2 at 8:00 pm. 

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
