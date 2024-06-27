Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo avoids being kicked by fan who leapt from stands after Portugal's Euro 2024 defeat (WATCH)

    Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided a perilous encounter when a fan leapt from the stands towards him as he exited the pitch after Portugal's 2-0 defeat to Georgia in their Euro 2024 match on Wednesday.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo avoids being kicked by fan who leapt from stands after Portugal's Euro 2024 defeat (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided a perilous encounter when a fan leapt from the stands towards him as he exited the pitch after Portugal's 2-0 defeat to Georgia in their Euro 2024 match on Wednesday.

    In video footage captured by another supporter, Ronaldo appeared unfazed as he walked off, but paused at the top of the steps as the fan hurdled past him towards the tunnel.

    The fan, seemingly intent on getting close to the Portuguese superstar rather than causing harm, jumped feet-first. A vigilant steward in an orange bib swiftly intervened, positioning himself in front of Ronaldo upon sensing the apparent threat. The Portuguese legend, visibly perplexed, gestured in disbelief at the unfolding situation.

    This incident follows recent encounters with overzealous fans during the Euro 2024. Just days ago, Ronaldo was seen pushing away a pitch invader, while also gaining praise for taking a selfie with a young boy who ran onto the pitch during Portugal's match against Turkey.

    UEFA has announced plans to investigate the security breaches involving Ronaldo and multiple pitch invaders, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding player safety and stadium security.

    Portugal managed to secure a place in the tournament's last 16, despite Wednesday's disappointing loss. Their next match is against Slovenia on Monday, July 1.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia?

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup vkp

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown

    T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Preview: Resilient Afghanistan faces determined Proteas in semi-final showdown snt

    T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Preview: Resilient Afghanistan faces determined Proteas in semi-final showdown

    football Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany snt

    Euro 2024: Denmark advances to knockout stages with goalless draw against Serbia, set to face hosts Germany

    Recent Stories

    'Let us trust our courts; have hope that we will get justice': Vijayalakshmi Darshan to fans amid Renukaswamy murder case

    'Let us trust our courts; have hope that we will get justice': Vijayalakshmi Darshan to fans amid murder case

    'Kalki 2898 AD' REVIEW: Prabhas-starrer is a visual splendor, fails to keep consistent pace throughout runtime RKK

    'Kalki 2898 AD' REVIEW: Prabhas-starrer is a visual splendor, fails to keep consistent pace throughout runtime

    Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at upcoming cars in India in 2024 gcw

    Mahindra Thar 5-door to Tata Curvv: A look at upcoming cars in India in 2024

    Sherlyn Chopra said once she slept with people for money; Read more ATG

    Sherlyn Chopra said once she slept with people for money; Read more

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended commute sentences of convicts anr

    TP Chandrasekharan murder case: Kannur Jail Superintendent among 3 officials suspended

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon