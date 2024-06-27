Cristiano Ronaldo avoids being kicked by fan who leapt from stands after Portugal's Euro 2024 defeat (WATCH)

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo narrowly avoided a perilous encounter when a fan leapt from the stands towards him as he exited the pitch after Portugal's 2-0 defeat to Georgia in their Euro 2024 match on Wednesday.

In video footage captured by another supporter, Ronaldo appeared unfazed as he walked off, but paused at the top of the steps as the fan hurdled past him towards the tunnel.

The fan, seemingly intent on getting close to the Portuguese superstar rather than causing harm, jumped feet-first. A vigilant steward in an orange bib swiftly intervened, positioning himself in front of Ronaldo upon sensing the apparent threat. The Portuguese legend, visibly perplexed, gestured in disbelief at the unfolding situation.

This incident follows recent encounters with overzealous fans during the Euro 2024. Just days ago, Ronaldo was seen pushing away a pitch invader, while also gaining praise for taking a selfie with a young boy who ran onto the pitch during Portugal's match against Turkey.

UEFA has announced plans to investigate the security breaches involving Ronaldo and multiple pitch invaders, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding player safety and stadium security.

Portugal managed to secure a place in the tournament's last 16, despite Wednesday's disappointing loss. Their next match is against Slovenia on Monday, July 1.

