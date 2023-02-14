Champions League: Will Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? PSG boss Galtier gives key update

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. It remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have recovered from their injuries in time for the crucial tie.

The stage is set for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, and fans of the French giants have one question: is Kylian Mbappe fit to start the crucial game? The 24-year-old PSG star was spotted at the training ground on Monday, sparking massive excitement among fans who hope the Frenchman is 100 per cent fit for the game that will take place at Parc des Princes.

Mbappe suffered a thigh injury during PSG's clash against Montpellier and was supposed to be out of action for three weeks. However, the French sensation is doing everything possible in his capacity to be part of the Champions League tie. PSG boss Christophe Galtier has given a key update on Mbappe's injury status, and the news appears positive.

"He (Mbappe) trained collectively; he did the entire session," Galtier told reporters. "I didn't think he was going to train individually yesterday. His post-training feedback is very positive. We will take stock of his presence on the match sheet on Tuesday morning."

"The first questions will be put to Kylian (Mbappe). There will be a discussion with the medical staff. As I speak to you, I don't know if Kylian will be on the scoresheet. If he is on the scoresheet, he will be there to play, not to scare Bayern Munich," Galtier added.

Meanwhile, the PSG boss backed his team to step up their game for the crucial clash against Bayern Munich. Given that they have only won two of their past five games in all competitions, Les Parisien will hope to return to their dazzling form before the World Cup 2022 break.

Galtier has encouraged his team to step up their game against the German champions on the grandest stage, yet he doesn't think either PSG or Bayern are the favourites for the highly anticipated match.

"Already, the team of tomorrow will look nothing like the group that moved to Monaco. Then, almost all of my players are used to these big meetings," Galtier added. "Admittedly, we have a quality opponent, but in these major meetings my players know how to raise their level of play, their standards, and their application."

PSG heads into the game off the back of consecutive defeats against Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France and AS Monaco in the Ligue 1. They were without Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the defeat to Monaco, and Galtier feels confident the return of the duo will boost their chances of victory.

When asked if Bayern were the clash's favourites, Galtier responded: "No. It's 50-50. Obviously, if we analyse the results and the stats, we can think so. But it's a Champions League match, my players are used to these meetings."

"Already, there will be no qualified at the end of the match. Although we know Bayern had a difficult post-World Cup period, since then they have been performing well. We don't for various reasons. But I have a much more complete squad tomorrow than the previous matches," the PSG boss concluded.

