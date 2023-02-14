Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: Bayern Munich's plan to tackle PSG stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in Champions League clash

    Ahead of Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), coach Julian Nagelsmann has dropped a key hint on the team's plan to tackle Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    football Champions League: Nagelsmann reveals Bayern Munich's plan to tackle PSG stars Messi, Neymar and Mbappe snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    The stage is set for Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night at Parc des Princes. Ahead of the crucial tie, Julian Nagelsmann, manager of the German giants, has dropped a key hint on how his team would tackle PSG stars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    Due to a thigh injury that Mbappe sustained during PSG's clash against Montpellier, the French team initially stated the 24-year-old star would probably miss the crucial game. The Frenchman's absence has coincided with a bad stretch for PSG, who have dropped their previous two games across all competitions.

    Also read: Champions League: Will Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? PSG boss Galtier gives key update

    Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain, Messi, too, joined the list of injured players a couple of weeks ago. However, both the stars returned to training on Monday, handing a massive boost to the Ligue 1 champions.

    But Messi and Mbappe's return to the PSG squad for the Bayern Munich clash is not a cause of concern for Naglesmann, who will look to have his team limit the Argentine's influence while in the attacking third, along with Mbappe and Neymar's attacking skilling.

    “You can only do it as a team,” Nagelsmann said. “We have to cut out the passes to him (Messi), Neymar, and Mbappe. They’ve also got full-backs with a lot of pace. They have a number of really talented players," the Bayern Munich boss revealed.

    Nagelsmann added that the clash of the two European giants boil down to “possession and ball control."

    Also read: Champions League: PSG fans elated to see Mbappe, Messi return to training ahead of Bayern Munich clash

    At age 35, Messi finally has a World Cup title for Argentina. Now back to the business of winning a fifth Champions League. When the Argentine won his fourth title with Barcelona in 2015 Barack Obama was president, Britain was in the European Union and Jose Mourinho won a league title, at Chelsea.

    Messi has not been to the final since and his first try with PSG ended in the round of 16 against Madrid. When he last faced Bayern Munich it was an 8-2 rout over Barcelona in the single-leg quarterfinals of the pandemic-hit 2020 edition.

    Both PSG and Bayern have misfired since the World Cup. PSG was unbeaten entering 2023 then lost three in the league and is out of the French Cup. Bayern still leads the Bundesliga after restarting with three straight draws.

    Also read: Champions League: Is Bayern Munich ready to face PSG's Messi, Neymar? Matthijs de Ligt reveals team's mindset

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football UEFA deemed primarily responsible for Champions League Final near-miss - Reports-ayh

    UEFA deemed 'primarily responsible' for Champions League Final 'near-miss' - Reports

    football Champions League: Will PSG star Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? Galtier gives key update snt

    Champions League: Will Mbappe play against Bayern Munich? PSG boss Galtier gives key update

    football FIFPro Team of the Year 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in shortlist-ayh

    FIFPro Team of the Year 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in shortlist

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs ATKMB preview: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC aiming to lock 2nd place as ATK Mohun Bagan desperate to gain acceleration

    football meme fest explodes after elon musk believed to be keen on making 4.5 billion pound move to buy manchester united snt

    Meme fest explodes after Elon Musk believed to be keen on making £4.5 billion move to buy Man United

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comments RBA

    Valentine's Day 2023: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's latest lovey-dovey photo goes viral; gets positive comment

    CMAT 2023: Registration process commences; know schedule, steps to apply - adt

    CMAT 2023: Registration process commences; know schedule, steps to apply

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will now allow users to track periods right from wrist gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will now allow users to track periods right from wrist

    Valentines Day special Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan RBA

    Valentine’s Day special: Shah Rukh Khan recalls his first gift to Gauri Khan

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: That is probably what gets Steven Smith pretty focused - Alex Carey defends after Allan Border criticism-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'That's probably what gets Smith pretty focused' - Carey defends after Border criticism

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon