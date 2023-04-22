EPL title race: Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

Manchester City star Erling Haaland's tweet ten minutes after Arsenal dropped points yet again as they drew with Southampton has sparked a massive war of words between fans of the two Premier League teams as the title race intensifies.

The Premier League 2022-23 title race has heated up between table toppers Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City after the Gunners secured its third draw in a row following a 3-3 clash against Southampton on Friday night at the Emirates Stadium.

A howler from Arsenal's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale set the game's tone as Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz scored the visitors' opening goal in 27 seconds. Fans at the Emirates Stadium, where legends of Arsenal's invincible team Thierry Henry and Patrick Viera were in attendance, were shell-shocked. Fourteen minutes later, former Arsenal star Theo Walcott pulled another stunner as Southampton went 2-0 up before Gabriel Martinelli scored a goal for Arsenal in the 20th minute of the clash.

In the second half of the game, Southampton's Duje Caleta-Car scored off a set piece leaving Emirates numb as the scoreline read 1-3. Arsenal looked down and out with a few minutes remaining as they started at a crushing defeat. However, they salvaged a point thanks to late goals from captain Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. Mikel Arteta's side pushed for a winner but could not find their 4th goal and were forced to settle for a draw.

Arsenal's 3 points out of a possible 9 is good news for Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's men remain 5 points behind the Gunners with two games in hand. Arsenal have 75 points from 32 games, while City have 70 from 30 games.

Manchester City's star striker, Erling Haaland, appeared pleased after Arsenal dropped points for the third straight game. The Norwegian took to social media just 10 minutes after the final whistle at the Emirates Stadium. On his Twitter and Instagram handles, the Premier League's top goal-scorer posted pictures of him in training, two of which with a beaming smile on his face. Alongside the images was the caption: "MOOD. STILL."

Coincidence? In our opinion, no. The post's timing was just too precise. On Wednesday night, Arsenal and Man City will square off in a match crucial to the title battle.

It's not over: Arsenal's Jesus

Arsenal striker and former Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus believes that for his team to be crowned Premier League champions, they must triumph at the Etihad Stadium. Speaking to Sky Sports after his side drew with Southampton, he said, "Now is the difficult moment. It is time now to stick together until the end."

"We still have a lot of things to do this season. It is not over. We are still five points clear. Manchester City have two games in hand, but if we want to be champions, we have to go there to win the game - that is all. We are the youngest team in the league; not making excuses. Sometimes we do right and sometimes, we do wrong. Everyone can make mistakes. That is why it is so important to stick together," the Brazilian added.

"Everything can happen. Obviously, we are not happy with the last three games, we dropped points and we know this is true, no one has to tell us. We dropped a little bit of our level and focus, this is the Premier League, it is so difficult to win this competition. We are still there, we are still fighting and we will fight until the end," Jesus added.

Meanwhile, Haaland's 'mood' post following Arsenal's draw to Southampton has sparked a massive meme fest on Twitter. Here's a look at how Arsenal and Man City fans' war of words erupted: