    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders to march to BJP office amid Swati Maliwal assault controversy

    In a related development, Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested on Saturday in connection to the alleged May 13 assault, is expected to be taken to the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday to recreate the crime scene.

    First Published May 19, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are on Sunday (May 19) set to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, amid the escalating controversy surrounding the alleged assault of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. The Delhi Police said that AAP has not sought permission for this large-scale protest and have imposed Section 144 at DDU Marg, where the BJP office is located.

    To ensure law and order, personnel from the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in the area.

    In a related development, Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested on Saturday in connection to the alleged May 13 assault, is expected to be taken to the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday to recreate the crime scene.

    Kumar's arrest came after the Tis Hazari Court sent him to five-day police custody, allowing police to interrogate him about the assault and retrieve data from his phone. He was apprehended from the Chief Minister's residence earlier in the day.

    Following Kumar's arrest, Kejriwal, currently out on interim bail until June 2, held a press conference in which he announced his intention to march to the BJP office and challenged the Prime Minister.

    "I, along with my MLAs and MPs, will go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the Prime Minister can send anyone he wants to jail. The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders as you jail, the country will produce leaders a hundred times more," CM Kejriwal said.

