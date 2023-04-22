Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Man City showdown

    EPL: Arsenal was involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Southampton at home on Friday, returning from behind. Although the draw meant a significant setback for the hosts in the title race, Mikel Arteta still feels that his side hasn't "bottled" it.

    football EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Manchester City showdown-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    It was a thrilling performance in the English Premier League (EPL) as giants and current table-topper Arsenal settled for a 3-3 draw, returning from being 1-3 down against a relegation-threatened and bottom-placed Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on Friday. The draw puts five points ahead of second-placed defending champion Manchester City, but the Gunners have played a couple of contests more.

    It all started in the opening minute when Carlos Alcaraz put the visitors ahead, followed by former Arsenal man Theo Walcott 13 minutes later. While the hosts added one in the 20th through Gabriel Martinelli, Duje Caleta-Car extended the Saints' lead in the 66th before Martin Ødegaard (88th) and Bukayo Saka (90th) allowed the Gunners to draw level and finish 3-3.

    ALSO READ: Chelsea's next manager - Vincent Kompany among 4 shortlisted to take charge at Stamford Bridge

    Despite the draw and a setback to the club's title hopes, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was highly pleased with the performance of his boys and feels that they haven't "bottled" it yet. "We made it very difficult again for ourselves – mistakes are part of football, but the way we reacted, I love my players more than ever," he told Sky Sports.

    "This young team reacts incredibly. It was a joy to watch when it was against the odds, but the chances they created and the spirit they had. The message is clear I love them. We are down, and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room," added Arteta.

    ALSO READ: Pope Francis presented with signed Manchester United jersey; here's why

    "Obviously, the task is even bigger, but now, we have to do the simple things better and cut out mistakes, and then, you will win games. The [City fixture] is not a final because six games are remaining. The concern is turning around these moments, especially if the players in some moments are in doubt," Arteta continued.

    "In football, you go through moments when you make errors and are not in a good moment, but you must avoid that. Today is a good example of how they can play against a different type of opponent. The spirit is incredible, and we must try and do it again," concluded Arteta.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: CSK Chennai Super Kings suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update

    Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, CSK vs SRH: Is IPL 2023 the 'last phase' of MS Dhoni career?-ayh

    Is IPL 2023 the 'last phase' of MS Dhoni's career?

    IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 9-run win over SRH-ayh

    IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja-Devon Conway show keeps CSK going with 7-wicket win over SRH

    football Chelsea next manager Vincent Kompany among 4 shortlisted to take charge at Stamford Bridge snt

    Chelsea's next manager: Vincent Kompany among 4 shortlisted to take charge at Stamford Bridge

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB proposes hybrid model to conduct India matches at neutral venue - Najam Sethi-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: PCB proposes hybrid model to conduct India matches at neutral venue - Najam Sethi

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO

    Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight, WATCH VIDEO

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run and conspiracy claim (WATCH)

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar's temple run... and conspiracy claim (WATCH)

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King LeBron James blue ticks here is what we know gcw

    Is Elon Musk paying for Stephen King, LeBron James' blue ticks?

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    5300 Km in 36 hours: PM Modi's power-packed schedule on April 24-25

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead ADC

    VIRAL VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan adorably hits Suhana Khan on her forehead

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon