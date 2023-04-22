EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Man City showdown

EPL: Arsenal was involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Southampton at home on Friday, returning from behind. Although the draw meant a significant setback for the hosts in the title race, Mikel Arteta still feels that his side hasn't "bottled" it.

It was a thrilling performance in the English Premier League (EPL) as giants and current table-topper Arsenal settled for a 3-3 draw, returning from being 1-3 down against a relegation-threatened and bottom-placed Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on Friday. The draw puts five points ahead of second-placed defending champion Manchester City, but the Gunners have played a couple of contests more.

It all started in the opening minute when Carlos Alcaraz put the visitors ahead, followed by former Arsenal man Theo Walcott 13 minutes later. While the hosts added one in the 20th through Gabriel Martinelli, Duje Caleta-Car extended the Saints' lead in the 66th before Martin Ødegaard (88th) and Bukayo Saka (90th) allowed the Gunners to draw level and finish 3-3.

Despite the draw and a setback to the club's title hopes, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was highly pleased with the performance of his boys and feels that they haven't "bottled" it yet. "We made it very difficult again for ourselves – mistakes are part of football, but the way we reacted, I love my players more than ever," he told Sky Sports.

"This young team reacts incredibly. It was a joy to watch when it was against the odds, but the chances they created and the spirit they had. The message is clear I love them. We are down, and they are more willing than anybody to win it. You can see that spirit and fight in the dressing room," added Arteta.

"Obviously, the task is even bigger, but now, we have to do the simple things better and cut out mistakes, and then, you will win games. The [City fixture] is not a final because six games are remaining. The concern is turning around these moments, especially if the players in some moments are in doubt," Arteta continued.

"In football, you go through moments when you make errors and are not in a good moment, but you must avoid that. Today is a good example of how they can play against a different type of opponent. The spirit is incredible, and we must try and do it again," concluded Arteta.