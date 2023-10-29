Premier League 2023-24: Debate surrounds Manchester City's penalty in the Manchester derby

The Manchester Derby took an intriguing turn as Manchester City secured the lead against Manchester United through an Erling Haaland penalty at Old Trafford.

Manchester City surged ahead against Manchester United, courtesy of an Erling Haaland penalty at Old Trafford. The penalty decision came after a VAR review, prompted by Rasmus Højlund's holding of Rodri in the penalty area during a free-kick delivery. An intriguing aspect of this incident was the two minutes and 15 seconds that transpired between the occurrence and referee Paul Tierney's visit to the pitchside screen for a closer look.

Notably, this marked City's first penalty at Old Trafford in 31 years and their maiden spot-kick awarded at the venue in the Premier League. The decision has sparked debate, given the frequency of such incidents during set-pieces.

