Premier League 2023-24: De Bruyne's heroics propel Manchester City to thrilling comeback win over Newcastle

Kevin De Bruyne's stellar performance sparks a sensational Manchester City comeback, securing a 3-2 victory over Newcastle, and closing the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool. Pep Guardiola commends his team's champion spirit, emphasising the players' determination to retain their title. De Bruyne, making a stylish return after a five-month injury hiatus, not only scores but also sets up Oscar Bobb's stoppage-time winner. The win places City in second position, just two points behind Liverpool, setting the stage for a potential surge after the upcoming two-week winter break.

Guardiola praises the resilience of his team, noting the significance of winning in such a manner and highlighting the immense personality displayed on the field. Despite a late twist leading to Newcastle's sixth defeat in seven games, Eddie Howe acknowledges City's quality, with De Bruyne standing out as a world-class player.

The match's intensity begins with a disrupted start as City goalkeeper Ederson sustains an injury while attempting to prevent a goal. Despite City's dominance in the first half-hour, goals from Bernardo Silva and a stunning two-minute period for Newcastle threaten to frustrate the champions. De Bruyne's entry in the second half proves pivotal, as he showcases his prowess, scoring a precise finish and contributing to Bobb's winning goal.

Guardiola expresses happiness for Bobb's achievement and highlights De Bruyne's unique abilities when on the field with runners. Despite City's celebration, Newcastle faces a challenging situation, with another defeat potentially dashing their top-four aspirations as they slip to 10th place, still 11 points away from the Champions League positions.

