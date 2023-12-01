WATCH: Aubameyang does a Garnacho impression with stunning bicycle kick in Marseille's win over Ajax

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brilliance shines as he delivers a remarkable performance for Marseille against Ajax in the Europa League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reinforcing his exceptional skill set, showcasing his prowess in a dazzling manner. The Marseille player delivered a remarkable performance against Ajax in the Europa League, contributing two goals, one of which was truly spectacular.

With the score tied at 2-2 at halftime in this riveting match, Aubameyang seized the spotlight early in the second half with an extraordinary overhead kick, propelling Marseille to a 3-2 lead.

This breathtaking goal marks Aubameyang's 28th in the Europa League, placing him just two goals away from matching the competition's all-time leading scorer, Radamel Falcao.

Amidst a week filled with remarkable goals across European football, where does Aubameyang's performance stand in comparison?

