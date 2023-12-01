Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit over Binance promotion and alleged securities violations

    Soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is entangled in a significant legal battle as he confronts a $1 billion class action lawsuit related to his collaboration with Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

    Football Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1 billion lawsuit over Binance promotion and alleged securities violations osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is confronting a formidable $1 billion class action lawsuit linked to his collaboration with Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Filed in a Florida court, the lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo actively participated in the sale of unregistered securities, particularly non-fungible tokens (NFTs) portraying significant moments from his career. This alleged involvement has purportedly led to substantial financial losses for investors.

    In November 2022, Ronaldo joined forces with Binance for the promotion and sale of unique NFTs, transforming digital art into verifiable assets on the blockchain. The legal complaint asserts that Ronaldo made deceptive statements and lent his name and image to Binance's allegedly misleading promotions, resulting in the sale of unregistered crypto securities vulnerable to market fluctuations.

    Furthermore, the plaintiffs argue that Ronaldo failed to disclose the nature or extent of his compensation from Binance, a violation of US law. Emphasising the significance of such disclosures, the lawsuit references Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, who stressed the importance of celebrities revealing their financial arrangements when endorsing securities. Notably, last year, the SEC fined Kim Kardashian over $1 million for a comparable matter.

    Seeking damages exceeding $1 billion, the class action lawsuit persists despite legal scrutiny. Ronaldo continues to endorse Binance, sharing an advertisement with his 110 million followers on X account as recently as November 28.

    This legal challenge against Ronaldo mirrors similar actions targeting celebrities endorsing cryptocurrency platforms, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. These lawsuits underscore the imperative for public figures to transparently disclose their affiliations with digital financial institutions, emphasising the distinctive implications of endorsing cryptocurrencies compared to traditional products like sports beverages or athletic apparel.

    Also Read: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United: Focus on homegrown talent and recruitment overhaul

    Also Read: Australia responds to social media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia responds to Social Media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot osf

    Australia responds to social media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot

    cricket 'There was obviously no...': Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on 'leg on World Cup trophy' controversy osf

    'There was obviously no...': Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on row over feet placed on World Cup trophy

    football Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United: Focus on homegrown talent and recruitment overhaul snt

    Sir Jim Ratcliffe's vision for Manchester United: Focus on homegrown talent and recruitment overhaul

    Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out snt

    Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out

    Havent signed anything yet': Head coach Rahul Dravid on contract duration with Team India (WATCH) snt

    'Haven't signed anything yet': Head coach Rahul Dravid on contract duration with Team India (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run AJR

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run

    Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone' SHG

    Alia Bhatt wears Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character t-shirt, netizens say 'Copying Deepika Padukone'

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt vkp

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt

    Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    OnePlus 12 iQOO 12 5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023 gcw

    5 upcoming smartphones in December 2023

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon