    'People were scared': Reporter reveals Jurgen Klopp's reaction after interview storm-out

    A reporter provides insights into Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's reaction after storming out of an interview, shedding light on the events that transpired during the event.

    Football 'People were scared': Reporter reveals Jurgen Klopp's reaction after interview storm-out
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    Following Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's abrupt exit from an interview, reporter Niels Christian Frederiksen sheds light on the incident that unfolded. Klopp's frustration boiled over as he walked out of an interview with Viaplay TV, triggered by remarks regarding Liverpool's energy levels in their recent defeat to Manchester United.

    Frederiksen revealed that Klopp's displeasure extended beyond the on-air exchange, leaving those present taken aback. He recounted how Klopp continued venting his frustrations down the hallway, creating a tense atmosphere. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Frederiksen assured that he maintains a professional relationship with Klopp, understanding the pressures of being a top-tier coach.

    Responding to criticism over Klopp's remarks about his physical shape, Frederiksen clarified that Klopp's intention was not to insult his appearance but rather to express dissatisfaction with his line of questioning. He attributed Klopp's outburst to the immense frustration of losing a crucial match and emphasised his belief in their continued professional rapport.

    Frederiksen concluded by acknowledging Klopp's intense competitive spirit and expressed confidence in their future interactions remaining amicable and respectful.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 6:40 PM IST
