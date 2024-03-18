Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple during his India visit (WATCH)

    Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr is currently in India, where he and his team recently paid a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

    Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Currently in India, former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr and his team recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Mayweather, known for maintaining an undefeated record throughout his illustrious career and securing victory in 15 major world championships, is reported to be the wealthiest boxer globally.

    Mayweather concluded his career undefeated, securing victory in 15 major world championships across weight divisions from super featherweight to light middleweight. Although Mayweather's last professional bout was a triumph against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, he has participated in numerous exhibition matches since then.

    Mayweather's Professional Boxing Record:

    Total Fights: 50
    Wins: 50
    Losses: 0

    Major World Titles:

    WBC Super Featherweight Champion (130 lbs)
    WBC Lightweight Champion (135 lbs)
    WBC Super Lightweight Champion (140 lbs)
    IBF Welterweight Champion (147 lbs)
    WBC Welterweight Champion (147 lbs) (2×)
    WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion (147 lbs)
    WBO Welterweight Champion (147 lbs)
    WBC Light Middleweight Champion (154 lbs) (2×)
    WBA (Super) Light Middleweight Champion (154 lbs)

    Minor World Titles:

    IBO Welterweight Champion (147 lbs)
    IBA Welterweight Champion (147 lbs)

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 4:10 PM IST
