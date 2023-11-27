Paris Saint-Germain's dressing room embraces unity post Messi and Neymar exits

The departures of Lionel Messi (36) and Neymar (31) from Paris Saint-Germain have resulted in a dressing room that is now described as "more united," as reported by Le Parisien. The summer clearout saw Messi move to Inter Miami on a free transfer, and Neymar joined Al Hilal, bringing about a positive impact on team cohesion. In the previous season, certain players felt hindered in their pursuit of first-team opportunities, with figures like Kylian Mbappé, Messi, and Neymar being considered irreplaceable, particularly until Neymar's season-ending injury in February.

The exits of Messi and Neymar have introduced greater flexibility for Luis Enrique, as some players on the bench were reportedly not in harmony with the aforementioned stars. This discontent manifested on the pitch, with PSG's substitutes contributing only five goals last season. The absence of Messi and Neymar has not only provided Luis Enrique with more tactical options but has also created a more liberating atmosphere among the players.

The current season is characterised by a healthier dynamic within the club, marked by a "more united" dressing room. Backup players like Fabián Ruiz are reportedly more at ease in their roles this year. Even if they have limited starts, there is a stronger sense of shared purpose and collective spirit compared to the previous season.

