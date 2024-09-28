Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Rain washes out second day in Kanpur without a ball being bowled

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Rain washes out second day in Kanpur without a ball being bowled
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 3:55 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was on Saturday (September 28) called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain. The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain. Although the groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped for a while, the visibility was so poor for the match to resume. 

    As conditions didn't improve, the second day's play was called off officially at 2:15 pm. As per weather forecast, the city is expected to receive rain even on Sunday, but Monday and Tuesday are likely to be sunny and warm. In that scenario, the match is most likely heading into a draw. 

    Bangladesh had ended the rain-curtailed Day 1 at 107/3 as only 35 overs were bowled. Mominul Haque (40) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6) were at the crease. Akash Deep was the pick of the Indian bowlers, having dismissed the two openers Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24), while Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (31). 

    Zakir and Shadman displayed great resilience to get through the initial spell of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but Akash Deep drew the first blood in the ninth over. The 27-year-old pacer dismissed Zakir in only his third ball, getting the left-handed batter to edge one to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully. The 22-year-old took a brilliant diving catch to sent back the opener. 

    Akash Deep's second scalp of the day was Shadman, getting him lbw. Though the umpire didn't raise his hand, India captain Rohit Sharma opted for DRS, and the third umpire ruled Shadman out as the ball was going on to hit the leg stump. 

    Shanto and Mominul stitched together a partnership of 51 runs, before Ashwin sent back the former by getting him lbw in the 28th over. Mominul smashed seven boundaries en route to his 40 and the 32-year-old looked solid. 

    India are leading the two-Test series 1-0, having secured a 280-run victory in the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The victory helped Rohit Sharma and Co. to consolidate their top spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship standings, with a PCT of 71.67. 

    India will play host to New Zealand in a three-Test series next month before flying to Australia for the all-important Border-Gavaskar trophy, starting in Burswood on November 22. 

